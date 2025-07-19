Solo Sikoa Arrested After Shocking Setup on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown took a wild turn on the July 18 episode as an elaborate setup led by General Manager Adam Pearce came to light, ending with United States Champion Solo Sikoa being arrested and his SummerSlam title defense confirmed. What started as a suspicious backstage incident culminated in chaos and a shocking reveal that set up one of the most personal battles in recent WWE history.

The show opened with confusion in the parking lot following an alleged accident involving members of Sikoa’s faction, the MFTs. Later in the night, Pearce was approached backstage by individuals posing as police officers, who identified Jacob Fatu as a person of interest. Fatu initially refused to go with them, but Pearce persuaded him to comply for questioning.

Believing Jacob was out of the picture, Sikoa entered the ring flanked by Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Tala Tonga. He berated his cousin for his betrayal and claimed full credit for Fatu’s success in WWE. “Without his guidance, Jacob is reckless… All he cares about is his damn self,” said Sikoa. “He betrayed his family. Once a criminal always a criminal.”

However, the plot unraveled when footage showed Fatu being let out of a police vehicle backstage. Jimmy Uso was waiting for him, and the officer told Fatu he had been cleared after reviewing the footage. The pair then made their way to the ring.

Fatu and Jimmy stormed the ring and a chaotic fight broke out. Jimmy dropped Loa with a superkick while Fatu leveled Mateo. Tala Tonga was handled on the outside with a double superkick and a flying crossbody over the barrier from Jimmy. Sikoa was left isolated in the ring.

Just as Fatu was about to strike Sikoa with a steel chair, Adam Pearce reappeared and issued a challenge. “Solo, if you want to frame an innocent man, let’s see how you like it at SummerSlam,” he declared. Pearce then announced that Sikoa will defend the United States Championship against Jacob Fatu inside a Steel Cage.

Police officers returned to the ring, handcuffed Sikoa, and led him away while Fatu and Jimmy Uso stood tall, sending a clear message heading into SummerSlam.