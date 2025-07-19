×
JR On Goldberg’s Retirement: “I Do Not Think We Have Seen The Last Of Him”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2025
Legendary wrestling voice Jim Ross recently weighed in on Goldberg’s apparent farewell match against GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. While the bout was presented as a retirement send-off, Ross believes fans should not count Goldberg out just yet. The Hall of Fame commentator shared high praise for both the match and its presentation, suggesting Goldberg’s legacy remains firmly intact, and that a return to the ring could still be in the cards.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross reflected on the atmosphere of Goldberg’s hometown send-off in Atlanta and how it helped preserve the former WCW Champion’s iconic status in wrestling history.

“Sounds like he’s done, and if he was, that’s not a bad thing. He’s not a spring chicken. I thought they came out of that match pretty well unscathed, and they did a nice job of maintaining Goldberg’s legacy, because that’s my take on it, as a fan and someone has known Bill since his high school days. I wasn’t disappointed in it at all. I thought they did a fine job, and any negative feedback or publicity is what it is… I like Bill. I’m a big Bill Goldberg fan as a man and as a talent, but I can understand his frustration, but it certainly doesn’t mark his legacy in a negative way.”

While the night had the tone of a farewell, Ross expressed doubt that it would truly be the last time Goldberg steps into a wrestling ring. According to Ross, if the right opportunity arises, Goldberg still has more to give.

“I think somewhere down the road… I do not think we have seen the last of Goldberg. I think if it was booked correctly and not overexposed… You dress that match up with the right opponent. Billy could be certainly back in the hunt or something. He’s proven that he draws. He’s a very unique talent, and so I hope that he does more. I really do… He’s developed into more of a wrestling fan and a student of the game, and I think that’s important, that he’s still learning… He delivered. He did what he’s supposed to do. The bottom line was, you know, protect Goldberg and get Gunther over. And they accomplished both those things.”

Goldberg’s own remarks following the match have only added fuel to the speculation. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, he admitted being disappointed with how WWE handled his retirement, calling it “a little less than to be desired.” That frustration could potentially open the door for one last appearance, perhaps outside of WWE.

 

