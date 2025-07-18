WWE Smackdown Results - July 18, 2025

Tonight on SmackDown we have a No 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Tag Team Titles pitting the teams of Andrade & Rey Fenix, Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, & DIY against each other, Cody Rhodes & John Cena sign their contract for their match at SummerSlam, Stephanie Vaquer battles Alba Fyre, Charlotte Flair collides with Raquel Rodriguez, Jacob Fatu will be on hand and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

SmackDown kicks off with footage outside the arena where Solo Sikoa and his boys were in a head on collision outside the arena. Cody Rhodes comes by and gets the contract from the officials tending to the injuries suffered by MFT.

Earlier today, Alexa Bliss is talking to her doll Lily. Charlotte Flair comes by and tells Bliss they have a tag team title match at SummerSlam. Flair tells Bliss she wants Bliss to come down to the ring with her for her match tonight.

Match 1: Charlotte Flair w/Alexa Bliss -vs- Raquel Rodriguez w/Roxanne Perez

We get the bell and the women lock up and Rodriguez pushes Flair into the ropes. Flair gets Rodriguez in a waist lock and Rodriguez counters by putting Flair in an armbar. Rodriguez knocks Flair down and Flair hits a hurricanrana and sends Rodriguez out of the ring. Flair hits an over the top rope crossbody on Rodriguez. Perez tries to get involved and Bliss scares her away. Rodriguez clotheslines Flair outside the ring and then sends her into the ringpost and we cut to a commercial.

Back to SmackDown, Rodriguez boots down Flair covers her for a two count. Flair is driven into two turnbuckles and is knocked down. Rodriguez places Flair in a back breaker. Flair counters out and rolls up Rodriguez and Rodriguez breaks free and stomps on Flair. Rodriguez punches Flair on the mat and then Rodriguez climbs the ropes and splashes onto Flair with a twisted Vaderbomb. Flair and Rodriguez trade chops in the middle of the ring, Flair is able to get a bunch of chops and then hits Rodriguez with a handspring clothesline. Flair drops Rodriguez and the Rodriguez is kicked in the face. Flair climbs to the top rope and hits a crossbody but Rodriguez rolls through it and hits a Tornado Powerslam on Flair and covers her for a near fall. Flair kicks Rodriguez in the face and sets up for The Figure 8 and Perez jumps on the apron and distracts Flair and the ref. Bliss guillotines Rodriguez during the distraction, and Flair rolls up Rodriguez and gets the win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

Adam Pearce is backstage with the police department. They tell Pearce they're looking for Jacob Fatu as he's a person of interest in the car accident involving MFT. They find Fatu and Fatu gets all up in the cops' faces. Pearce tells Fatu to just answer the questions they have and Fatu leaves with the police to be questioned in a room.

A video package for Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill plays. They talk about their journey to get to where they are now leading up to their match at SummerSlam.

Damian Priest is backstage earlier today. He crosses paths with Carmelo Hayes and he tells Hayes he's looking for Aleister Black. Hayes tells Priest he warned him about Black and Priest says he knows and when he catches Black he'll make Black pray for forgiveness. Priest tells Hayes they should fight tonight, since Hayes is being lippy to Priest.

Match 2: Carmelo Hayes -vs- Damian Priest

Hayes attacks Priest before the bell knocking him to the mat. Hayes punches Priest in the corner. Priest kicks down Hayes and throws him into the corner and delivers some punches on Hayes. Priest sends Hayes out of the ring and Hayes kicks Priest into the ringpost when he comes out to attack Hayes and we get a commercial break.

We're back from commercial break, and Hayes is talking smack to Priest who is on his hands and knees in the middle of the ring. Priest has a tantrum and starts punching Hayes. Hayes is knocked down and then tossed onto the mat with a flapjack. Priest beats down Hayes and Hayes tries to leave the ring and gets Priest caught up in the ropes. Hayes hits a springboard splash on Priest and goes for Sweet Chin Music but Priest catches him. Priest goes for Razor's Edge but Hayes slides out of the move. Hayes tries to come off the top rope and Priest catches him but Hayes counters and slams down Priest. Hayes comes off the top rope and splashes Priest and covers him for a near fall. Priest rolls out of the ring, Hayes follows him. Priest slams down Hayes onto the announce desk. Back in the ring, Priest walks the ropes and Aleister Black comes out of nowhere and knocks him off the ropes calling for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Damian Priest

After the match, Black hits Priest with Black Mass. Hayes quickly rolls out of the ring, and Black crouches above Priest and he pokes fun at Priest for getting beaten up.

We get a video package for The Wyatt Sick6. They talk about how they have a bond that's above all else for they have blood that they share. They've beaten The Street Profits and they have a message for the WWE Superstars to follow them and they won't meet the same fate as The Profits.

Solo Sikoa comes down to the ring with Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa & JC Mateo. Sikoa gets on the mic and says that tonight we all saw the true colours of Jacob Fatu. Without Sikoa's guidance, Fatu is a mess according to Sikoa. Sikoa takes credit for Fatu's success. He says Fatu is a criminal and once a criminal, always a criminal. We see Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu backstage and Fatu comes out of a cop car and the cop tells Fatu he's cleared of everything. Fatu makes his way out to the ring to confront Sikoa. Fatu douses water all over him and struts out to the ring all menacy. As Fatu makes his way out to the ring, Jimmy Uso takes out Talla Tonga and everyone else starts fighting in the ring. Tonga gets to his feet and kicks Uso and goes to slam Uso into the announce desk but Fatu makes the save by flying over the ropes and sending Tonga over the announce desk. Tonga gets up and tries to double chokeslam Uso and Fatu but Fatu and Uso kicks Tonga and take him out. Back in the ring, Fatu beats up Sikoa and Sikoa goes to leave the and Uso stops him and sends him back in the ring. Fatu hits his running hip attack on Sikoa and then grabs a chair and places it around Sikoa's neck. Fatu goes to hip attack Sikoa but JC Mateo gets to Fatu and rushes him. Fatu and Uso take out Loa and Mateo as Sikoa watches from outside the ring. Fatu then beats down Mateo and Loa with chairs. Adam Pearce comes out and calls out Sikoa for trying to frame Fatu and tells Sikoa he now has a match against Fatu in a steel cage match at SummerSlam. Pearce calls out the cops who arrest Sikoa and take him backstage. Fatu poses with Sikoa's belt in the ring.

Match 3: Stephanie Vaquer -vs- Alba Fyre w/Piper Niven

Fyre gets Vaquer on the mat right off the bat but Vaquer flies around Fyre and rolls her up. Some roll up attempts happen and Vaquer is sent to the apron. Fyre kicks her off the apron and flies through the middle rope and spears Vaquer. Back in the ring, Vaquer slams down Fyre, kicks her and then hits Fyre with The Devil's Kiss. Fyre goes for the Gory Special but Vaquer counters and hits SBV and gets the win.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer

After the match, Piper Niven comes in the ring and attacks Vaquer. Vaquer makes quick work of Niven and stands tall in the ring as Fyre and Niven retreat backstage.

Cathy Kelley talks to The Street Profits and B-Fab. She asks them about how they are after losing their titles last week. The Profits say they'll get their titles back. Kelley asks them how it feels to not be included in the 4-Way tag match. DIY and Candice LeRae come by and tells The Profits and B-Fab to watch them and they might learn something. B-Fab tries to get into LeRae's face but Montez Ford holds her back.

Match 4 - No 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match: DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) w/Candice LeRae -vs- Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) -vs- Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) -vs- Andrade & Rey Fenix

The bell rings and Frazer and Sabin start off. Sabin and Frazer flip around the ring exchanging holds. DIY runs in and takes out Sabin and Frazer. Andrade and Fenix clean house and then are taken out by Fraxiom. MCMG take out Gargano and Ciampa outside the ring and we cut to a commercial.

Back to SmackDown, Alex Shelley is double teamed by DIY. Gargano covers Shelley and Shelley kicks out. Shelley gets DIY in headlocks and Sabin helps taking them down. Axiom tags himself in and Ciampa is now double teamed by Fraxiom. Fenix runs in and he gets double teamed by Fraxiom. Frazer and Axiom do their dive train on all the other competitors. Frazer hits a missile drop kick on Ciampa and covers until Andrade breaks the pin. Fenix and Axiom are the legal men and Fenix kicks Axiom and tags in Andrade. Andrade hits Three Amigos on Axiom and Fenix is tagged in and he splashes onto Axiom and covers him and all the other teams come in and break the pin. All eight men are in the ring and they all start battling. MCMG takes out all the teams except Fraxiom who kick and take down MCMG. Andrade and Fenix come in and take turns slamming into Frazer and Axiom. Gargano comes in and DDT's Andrade and Ciampa tries to pin Axiom but Axiom kicks out. Ciampa hits Project Ciampa on Axiom and we cut to a commercial.

Back from the commercial break, Axiom is hit with The Fairytale Ending but Chris Sabin tags himself in and takes out both Ciampa and Gargano. MCMG now double team Gargano and hit him with The Facial. Andrade knocks Shelley off the top rope and tags himself in. Andrade takes down Axiom and then sends Sabin out of the ring. Andrade climbs the ropes and Axiom kicks him while he's on the ropes. Frazer tags himself in and Axiom gives Andrade the Spanish Fly and Frazer hits The Phoenix Splash and DIY break the pin. Ciampa goes to pin Andrade but Fenix breaks the pin with a codebreaker on Gargano and they all land on Ciampa. Fenix and Ciampa now battle and Fenix kicks Ciampa and then hits a corkscrew splash on everyone outside the ring. Andrade goes to pin Ciampa but Candice LeRae distracts him and Ciampa tries to roll him up and can't. Andrade takes out both Gargano and Ciampa and then Fenix gets in the ring and he sends Gargano out of the ring, allowing Andrade to hit The Message on Ciampa and get the win.

Winners: Andrade & Rey Phoenix

Cody Rhodes walks backstage heading to his contract signing.

Adam Pearce is in the ring and invites Cody Rhodes out to the official contract signing for the Undisputed WWE Championship bout at SummerSlam. Rhodes gets in the ring, signs the contract and then gets on the mic. Rhodes talks about his dad and brother being from Texas. He talks about making a post on social media and it was dissected in ways it wasn't intended to. He talks about the quote where he says don't flinch and he says he hasn't flinched when all these obstacles were put in front of him. He says he flinched at WrestleMania 41 when he lost to John Cena. He says he was born for the match at SummerSlam and they need two people for this dance to work and Rhodes asks Pearce to call out John Cena. Cena's music hits and he makes his way out to the ring. Cena asks for his music to be cut and asks Rhodes to sit down. Cena tells Rhodes he has bad news for Rhodes and tells Rhodes he will not be at SummerSlam. Cena says he's filming a huge movie for Netflix and he's emotionally exhausted so it's been deemed his not physically ready to compete at SummerSlam. Cena says Rhodes will get his rematch but it won't be at SummerSlam so he won't be signing the contract. Cena says nothing can be done and he can't sign it and it's what's best for business. Cena talks about how hard it was for him to even be here tonight but physically and emotionally this is all he can give everyone. He thanks the crowd and says he appreciates everyone, he closes the contact folder and says goodnight and walks out of the ring. Rhodes runs out after him and starts punching him and then slams him into the apron. Cena throws Rhodes into the steel steps. Cena throws Rhodes back in the ring and goes to hit Rhodes with the belt but Rhodes ducks and kicks Cena and Cena's belt ends up in Rhodes' hands and he clocks Cena with the title. Rhodes puts Cena on the table and grabs the contract and climbs the ropes and splashes onto Rhodes putting Cena through the table. Rhodes puts a pen in Cena's hand as Cena is knocked out and signs Cena's name on the contract. Rhodes tells Cena to check the fine print because they'll be duelling in a Street Fight at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rhodes poses with the title as we get the end credits.