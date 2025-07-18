Ric Flair Cancels Atlanta Comic Con Appearance Due to Health Concerns

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has announced that he will no longer be appearing at this weekend’s Atlanta Comic Con. The wrestling icon shared the news via a post on his official social media account, explaining that both personal and health-related issues have forced him to cancel his appearance.

Flair had been promoted as a featured guest for the popular convention, with many fans looking forward to meeting “The Nature Boy” for autographs and photo opportunities during the Saturday lineup.

In a message to fans and event organizers, Flair offered a sincere apology for the cancellation and expressed hope for future appearances.

“I Am Not Going To Be At The @ATL_CC Tomorrow Because Of Personal And Health Related Issues,” Flair wrote. “Thank You So Much For Understanding & For All The Appreciation! I Look Forward To Seeing You At A Future Signing.”