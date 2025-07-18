Zilla Fatu Set for TNA Debut in Slammiversary Pre-Show Tag Match

Zilla Fatu, the son of the late WWE legend Umaga, will officially make his in-ring debut for TNA Wrestling this Sunday at Slammiversary.
The company has announced a six-man tag team bout for the Slammiversary pre-show featuring Fatu teaming with Real 1 (formerly known as Enzo Amore) and Josh Bishop. The trio will go up against Steve Maclin, Jake Something, and Mance Warner at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.
Fatu, Bishop, and Real 1 will represent Fourth Rope, an independent wrestling and culture brand that blends pro wrestling with music, fashion, and art. The collective is led by rapper and longtime wrestling fan Westside Gunn, who has been promoting Fourth Rope segments on Impact in the lead-up to the event.
Zilla Fatu began his wrestling journey in 2022 under the guidance of Booker T at Reality of Wrestling, debuting for the promotion the following year.
Steve Maclin enters the match as TNA International Champion, having recently defeated both Something and Warner in a triple threat title defense.
The Slammiversary 2025 pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET and will stream free on TNA+ and across TNA’s digital channels. Hosting duties will be handled by Gia Miller, Tommy Dreamer, and Dave LaGreca from Busted Open Radio.
AJ Styles appearance
TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana
Winner-Take-All Match: Masha Slamovich (Knockouts World Champion) vs. Jacy Jayne (NXT Women’s Champion)
TNA Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Nic & Ryan Nemeth (c) vs. Matt & Jeff Hardy vs. Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz vs. AJ Francis & KC Navarro
X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Leon Slater
Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell
Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander
Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & JDC vs. DarkState (Saquon Shugars, Cutler James, Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin)
Pre-show Matches
Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance (c) vs. Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay
Six-Man Tag Team Match: Steve Maclin, Jake Something & Mance Warner vs. Real 1, Zilla Fatu & Josh Bishop
