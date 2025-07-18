×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Multiple Matches Confirmed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2025
Multiple Matches Confirmed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE is preparing for a stacked episode of Friday Night SmackDown, broadcasting live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. With SummerSlam rapidly approaching, tonight’s show will play a major role in setting the stage for the two-night event. From high-stakes matchups to a tense championship contract signing, the blue brand is bringing plenty of action and intrigue.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to meet face-to-face inside the ring to make their SummerSlam main event official. The Undisputed WWE Championship contract signing is set to take place tonight, and with tensions running high between the two, fans can expect fireworks as they prepare to clash in just two weeks. WWE contract signings rarely stay civil, and with so much history between Cena and Rhodes, a brawl could easily break out before ink even hits paper.

A high-stakes fatal-four-way tag team match will also take place, as four of SmackDown’s elite tandems battle to become the first official challengers to the new WWE Tag Team Champions, The Wyatt Sicks. The matchup includes #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom), The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin), and the unique pairing of Andrade and Rey Fenix.

In the women’s division, Charlotte Flair will go one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez in a hard-hitting contest. Also in action is Stephanie Vaquer, who faces off with Alba Fyre. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu is expected to address his ongoing issues with Solo Sikoa, continuing one of SmackDown’s most intense personal rivalries.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard.  Sign up here -  

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT Live

Sebring, Florida

Jul. 18th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Antonio, Texas

Jul. 18th 2025

#smackdown

WWE SuperShow

Corpus Christi, Texas

Jul. 19th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Tampa, Florida

Jul. 19th 2025

#nxt

TNA Slammiversary 2025

Elmont, New York

Jul. 20th 2025

#slammiversary

WWE SuperShow

Edinburg, Texas

Jul. 20th 2025

#supershow

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Jul. 21st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy