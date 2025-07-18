Multiple Matches Confirmed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE is preparing for a stacked episode of Friday Night SmackDown, broadcasting live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. With SummerSlam rapidly approaching, tonight’s show will play a major role in setting the stage for the two-night event. From high-stakes matchups to a tense championship contract signing, the blue brand is bringing plenty of action and intrigue.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to meet face-to-face inside the ring to make their SummerSlam main event official. The Undisputed WWE Championship contract signing is set to take place tonight, and with tensions running high between the two, fans can expect fireworks as they prepare to clash in just two weeks. WWE contract signings rarely stay civil, and with so much history between Cena and Rhodes, a brawl could easily break out before ink even hits paper.

A high-stakes fatal-four-way tag team match will also take place, as four of SmackDown’s elite tandems battle to become the first official challengers to the new WWE Tag Team Champions, The Wyatt Sicks. The matchup includes #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom), The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin), and the unique pairing of Andrade and Rey Fenix.

In the women’s division, Charlotte Flair will go one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez in a hard-hitting contest. Also in action is Stephanie Vaquer, who faces off with Alba Fyre. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu is expected to address his ongoing issues with Solo Sikoa, continuing one of SmackDown’s most intense personal rivalries.

