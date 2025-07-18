×
Buff Bagwell Undergoes Above-the-Knee Amputation After Years of Complications

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2025
Buff Bagwell Undergoes Above-the-Knee Amputation After Years of Complications

Marcus “Buff” Bagwell, a familiar name from WCW’s heyday in the 1990s, has undergone an above-the-knee amputation after years of health complications stemming from a major car accident in 2020. The announcement was made by Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers, who shared that Bagwell’s surgery took place on Thursday morning following a lengthy medical struggle.

The amputation brings an end to what has been an incredibly difficult five-year period for Bagwell, marked by over 30 surgeries, repeated infections, and extensive efforts to save the leg. In a statement, Stasiak revealed that Bagwell had done “everything he could to avoid this outcome,” but the long battle had reached a point where there was no other option.

Bagwell himself previously addressed the situation with honesty on his YouTube channel. While acknowledging the gravity of the surgery, he reflected on how the accident forced him to confront addiction and mental health challenges, ultimately helping him find sobriety in 2022.

Fans will remember Bagwell as one of WCW’s standout performers, celebrated for his larger-than-life personality and athleticism. He rose to prominence as a multi-time World Tag Team Champion and was a notable member of the New World Order during the company’s peak in the late 1990s.

We wish Bagwell all the very best in his recovery.

