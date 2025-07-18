WWE Surpasses 280 Million Hours Viewed Since Netflix Launch

The Ongoing partnership between WWE and Netflix has been proving successful, with newly released viewership data pointing to strong global engagement across the platform. A new report from Variety has broken down the impressive figures WWE has generated since joining the streaming service earlier this year.
Since debuting on Netflix on January 6, 2025, WWE content has surpassed a massive 280 million view hours across various offerings. This includes the weekly broadcast of Monday Night Raw in the United States, along with SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events streamed in international markets.
Among the highlights, Monday Night Raw continues to deliver steady numbers on Netflix. The July 7 episode reached 2.6 million global views, showing growth from the 2.5 million recorded the week before. These consistent metrics reinforce Raw’s role as WWE’s cornerstone weekly show on the platform.
As WWE builds toward SummerSlam, the streaming numbers are expected to climb even higher. Roman Reigns’ recent return has shifted the spotlight onto the final two episodes of Raw before the event, where his storyline with Paul Heyman’s faction will take center stage. Meanwhile, CM Punk’s pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship continues to keep fans invested.
Sebring, Florida
Jul. 18th 2025
San Antonio, Texas
Jul. 18th 2025
Corpus Christi, Texas
Jul. 19th 2025
Tampa, Florida
Jul. 19th 2025
Elmont, New York
Jul. 20th 2025
Edinburg, Texas
Jul. 20th 2025
Houston, Texas
Jul. 21st 2025
Houston, Texas
Jul. 22nd 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 23rd 2025
Kingston, Rhode Island
Jul. 24th 2025
Kingston, Rhode Island
Jul. 25th 2025
Citrus Springs, Florida
Jul. 25th 2025
Cleveland, Ohio
Jul. 25th 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 26th 2025
Mexico City
Jul. 26th 2025
Bartow, Florida
Jul. 26th 2025
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko
Jul. 27th 2025
