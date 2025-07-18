CM Punk Explains Why He Will Not Take A Backstage Role While Wrestling

CM Punk’s return to WWE in 2023 has seen a dramatic shift in his working relationship with Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Once marked by tension, their dynamic has evolved into a productive partnership. In a new interview, Punk shared his appreciation for their current collaboration, describing it as a “real treat.”
In conversation with TV Insider’s Scott Fishman, Punk reflected on how time and experience have brought a new level of mutual respect between them. “Between me and Triple H, there is so much more of an understanding,” he said. “Me and him, I think we were both on the main roster, and were talented guys. It was more adversarial because we were competition. Now we’re not and are on the same page and want to help the next generation… Look, I love working with the guy. It’s amazing.”
While Punk continues to offer guidance to younger talent backstage, he emphasized that he has no interest in accepting an official office position at this stage of his career. “I’m still kind of pumping the brakes on any kind of office title. I don’t want to be office Punk while I’m active main roster wrestler Punk,” he explained. “Those things do not mix. You can not try to tell somebody else what to do while you are essentially booked in a certain position on the show, in my opinion.”
Punk’s renewed focus has propelled him back into the spotlight. On Monday Night Raw, he emerged victorious in a number one contender’s gauntlet match and is now set to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, taking place on August 2nd and 3rd.
Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Sign up here - Become a Member
Sebring, Florida
Jul. 18th 2025
San Antonio, Texas
Jul. 18th 2025
Corpus Christi, Texas
Jul. 19th 2025
Tampa, Florida
Jul. 19th 2025
Elmont, New York
Jul. 20th 2025
Edinburg, Texas
Jul. 20th 2025
Houston, Texas
Jul. 21st 2025
Houston, Texas
Jul. 22nd 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 23rd 2025
Kingston, Rhode Island
Jul. 24th 2025
Kingston, Rhode Island
Jul. 25th 2025
Citrus Springs, Florida
Jul. 25th 2025
Cleveland, Ohio
Jul. 25th 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 26th 2025
Mexico City
Jul. 26th 2025
Bartow, Florida
Jul. 26th 2025
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko
Jul. 27th 2025
Leave a Comment ()