CM Punk Explains Why He Will Not Take A Backstage Role While Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2025
CM Punk’s return to WWE in 2023 has seen a dramatic shift in his working relationship with Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Once marked by tension, their dynamic has evolved into a productive partnership. In a new interview, Punk shared his appreciation for their current collaboration, describing it as a “real treat.”

In conversation with TV Insider’s Scott Fishman, Punk reflected on how time and experience have brought a new level of mutual respect between them. “Between me and Triple H, there is so much more of an understanding,” he said. “Me and him, I think we were both on the main roster, and were talented guys. It was more adversarial because we were competition. Now we’re not and are on the same page and want to help the next generation… Look, I love working with the guy. It’s amazing.”

While Punk continues to offer guidance to younger talent backstage, he emphasized that he has no interest in accepting an official office position at this stage of his career. “I’m still kind of pumping the brakes on any kind of office title. I don’t want to be office Punk while I’m active main roster wrestler Punk,” he explained. “Those things do not mix. You can not try to tell somebody else what to do while you are essentially booked in a certain position on the show, in my opinion.”

Punk’s renewed focus has propelled him back into the spotlight. On Monday Night Raw, he emerged victorious in a number one contender’s gauntlet match and is now set to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, taking place on August 2nd and 3rd.

