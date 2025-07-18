Hechicero Reportedly Signs with AEW While Continuing Work with CMLL

A new report suggests that lucha libre standout Hechicero has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, while also remaining active in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL). The arrangement is said to be part of a growing collaborative effort between the two promotions.
According to the report, which first surfaced on Reddit from a user known for previous scoops and was later backed by lucha libre journalist Luchablog, Hechicero has agreed to a dual contract that allows him to perform for both AEW and CMLL. The deal was initially expected to be announced during AEW’s Grand Slam: Mexico event but was reportedly delayed for undisclosed reasons.
The signing reflects AEW President Tony Khan’s recent remarks about respecting the working relationship with CMLL. “I would never go behind CMLL’s back and take a wrestler from them,” Khan said. He added that any such move would have to be “collaborative,” likening the arrangement to that of Konosuke Takeshita’s deal.
Since late May, Hechicero has appeared consistently on AEW programming as part of the Don Callis Family. His presence has added international flair to AEW’s roster and further highlighted the promotion’s cross-border partnerships.
This potential dual agreement marks a significant step forward in AEW and CMLL’s alliance. Several CMLL talents have already featured on AEW shows, including Místico, who recently competed against MJF at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico. If confirmed, Hechicero’s dual role would represent the most substantial example of talent sharing between the two companies so far.
I believe this reddit user is correct. Had couple sources tell me Hechicero was signing with AEW. Plan was for it be official around Grand Slam Mexico, got held up a bit, I prefer waiting to be certain to say anything., luchablog (@luchablog) July 18, 2025
He will still work CMLL, dual deal.https://t.co/X2QqHBy8xq
