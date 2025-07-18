×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Hechicero Reportedly Signs with AEW While Continuing Work with CMLL

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2025
Hechicero Reportedly Signs with AEW While Continuing Work with CMLL

A new report suggests that lucha libre standout Hechicero has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, while also remaining active in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL). The arrangement is said to be part of a growing collaborative effort between the two promotions.

According to the report, which first surfaced on Reddit from a user known for previous scoops and was later backed by lucha libre journalist Luchablog, Hechicero has agreed to a dual contract that allows him to perform for both AEW and CMLL. The deal was initially expected to be announced during AEW’s Grand Slam: Mexico event but was reportedly delayed for undisclosed reasons.

The signing reflects AEW President Tony Khan’s recent remarks about respecting the working relationship with CMLL. “I would never go behind CMLL’s back and take a wrestler from them,” Khan said. He added that any such move would have to be “collaborative,” likening the arrangement to that of Konosuke Takeshita’s deal.

Since late May, Hechicero has appeared consistently on AEW programming as part of the Don Callis Family. His presence has added international flair to AEW’s roster and further highlighted the promotion’s cross-border partnerships.

This potential dual agreement marks a significant step forward in AEW and CMLL’s alliance. Several CMLL talents have already featured on AEW shows, including Místico, who recently competed against MJF at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico. If confirmed, Hechicero’s dual role would represent the most substantial example of talent sharing between the two companies so far.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT Live

Sebring, Florida

Jul. 18th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Antonio, Texas

Jul. 18th 2025

#smackdown

WWE SuperShow

Corpus Christi, Texas

Jul. 19th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Tampa, Florida

Jul. 19th 2025

#nxt

TNA Slammiversary 2025

Elmont, New York

Jul. 20th 2025

#slammiversary

WWE SuperShow

Edinburg, Texas

Jul. 20th 2025

#supershow

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Jul. 21st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy