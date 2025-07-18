WWE Reportedly Grooming Ripley, Fatu, and Breakker for Main Event Roles

WWE is already preparing for the next era of its main event scene, with a new report offering insight into the company’s long-term plans. Three standout stars are currently being positioned for top roles as the future faces of the promotion.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is actively grooming Rhea Ripley, Jacob Fatu, and Bron Breakker to eventually become consistent main event talents. Meltzer explained, “The idea right now is to groom Ripley, Fatu and Breakker to be the people to be with them and eventually in those spots.”

Rhea Ripley is reportedly seen as the natural long-term face of the women’s division, as she heads into a Women’s World Championship triple threat match at SummerSlam. On SmackDown, Jacob Fatu continues to gain momentum as a major babyface, emerging as a central figure in the ongoing Bloodline storyline.

Over on Raw, Bron Breakker is aligned with Paul Heyman and is already involved in the main event picture following Roman Reigns’ recent return. His placement signals high confidence in his future as a cornerstone of WWE’s flagship show.

