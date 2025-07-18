×
AEW All In Returning to Wembley Stadium on August 30, 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2025
All Elite Wrestling has officially revealed plans to return to Wembley Stadium for its premier event, All In, which will once again take place in London, England. The 2026 edition is set for Sunday, August 30, marking the third consecutive year AEW has hosted the spectacle at the iconic venue.

Following a historic debut at Wembley in 2023 and a second show scheduled for this August, All In has firmly established itself as AEW’s signature annual event. The promotion confirmed the 2026 date through an official announcement on its website, solidifying the event’s growing legacy in one of the world’s most renowned stadiums.

Ticket information for All In 2026 is expected soon. While the on-sale date has yet to be announced, fans eager to secure early access are encouraged to register as an “AEW Insider.” This exclusive membership offers presale ticket opportunities before they are made available to the general public.

As anticipation builds for next year’s return to Wembley, AEW continues its busy summer touring schedule with a string of upcoming live events across the United States. The company remains stationed in Chicago, Illinois, for several tapings before hitting other major markets.

