The Real Reason The Young Bucks Lost EVP Roles at AEW All In Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2025
The Real Reason The Young Bucks Lost EVP Roles at AEW All In Revealed

AEW All In: Texas event featured a dramatic shift in storyline for The Young Bucks, and a new backstage report has shed light on the reasoning behind it. The high-profile tag team match that saw Matt and Nick Jackson lose their Executive Vice President roles was not just a creative twist, but a calculated decision aimed at refocusing their direction in the company.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the primary motivation behind the match was to bring an end to The Young Bucks’ run as on-screen authority figures. The internal consensus reportedly was that the angle had “run its course,” and it was time for the duo to return to what made them standout stars: being one of AEW’s premier tag teams.

Interestingly, the match’s outcome, where Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay walked away with the win, was not set in stone from the start. Meltzer noted that the opposite result was also on the table, with serious talks of having Strickland and Ospreay lose. That result would have barred them from challenging for the AEW World Championship for one year, potentially building long-term intrigue. However, it was ultimately decided to go in a different direction.

One key point revealed was the attitude of The Young Bucks themselves. “We do know The Young Bucks were pretty adamant about losing,” the report stated, although the final decision ultimately rested with AEW President Tony Khan.

The aftermath of the match played out immediately on AEW Dynamite, where Matt and Nick were shown struggling to adapt to life without their executive authority. Meanwhile, Strickland now holds a future AEW World Title opportunity. His tag team partner Will Ospreay, however, is expected to be off television for a period, having been written out in an injury angle later during the same show.

