TNA Impact Results - July 18, 2025

The TNA Slammiversary 2025 "go-home" episode of TNA iMPACT starts ... NOW!

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Moose whips Sami Callihan into the corner. Moose whips Sami into the opposite corner and rushes towards him but Sami moves out of the way and hits a Stunner for two. Moose hits a Spear and Sami rolls out of the ring. Moose runs around the ring and Sami catches him for a body slam. Sami throws Moose back into the ring and looks for a Cactus Driver 97, but Moose shoves him and hits the Spear for the win. After the match, Moose says that Leon is stepping into the biggest match of his career at Slammiversary, but for him, it’s just another Sunday. He says after he beats Leon, he’s going to continue his dominance and become the longest reigning X-Division Champion of all time. He asks Sami what he’s still doing in the ring. He tells Sami he doesn’t have it anymore. He says Sami used to be the Death Machine but now he’s just a fat piece of garbage. He says Sami’s job should be fixing up the boys’ catering. He tells Sami to get his fat ass out of the ring. Sami rolls out of the ring. Moose introduces The System, and they come out and Sami passes by them on his way out.

Winner: Moose

Darkstate Attacks The System

Order 4 makes their way out, but the lights go out and Dark State appear and attack The System. Myers gets powerbombed. Mustafa Ali watches from the stage and smiles.

Gia Miller Interviews Dani Luna

Gia Miller is backstage with Dani Luna. Dani says she’s feeling pretty confident. She says the Knockouts Division is the most competitive it’s ever been. She says she knows who she is and what she brings to the table. She says Tessa Blanchard is just in her way.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Dani Luna

Dani Luna with an armwringer and hits an overhead suplex. She lifts Tessa and throws her over her shoulder for two. Dani with a submission on Tessa’s arm but Tessa gets out of it. Dani whips Tessa into the corner but Tessa moves out of the way and kicks Dani’s leg. Tessa hits a slingshot elbow drop for two. Tessa hits a dropkick and punches Dani. Tessa hits a DDT to Dani’s leg and goes for a bodyscissors guillotine submission. Dani gets up and lifts Tessa into a suplex. Tessa looks for a punch, but Dani blocks it and kicks Tessa in the face. Dani goes for a Luna Landing, but Tessa moves out of the way and Dani hits a single leg dropkick. Dani hits a Powerbomb for two. Dani picks up Tessa for a Luna Landing, but Tessa gets out of it. Luna climbs up the turnbuckle, but Tessa kicks her and hits the Codebreaker for two. Tessa goes to the top rope and goes for Magnum, but Dani catches her and hits the Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Dani goes for the Luna Landing, but Victoria Crawford pulls Tessa down and Tessa hits the Magnum for the win. After the match, Tessa and Victoria attack Dani but Indi Hartwell runs out and Tessa and Victoria leave. Indi says every friend Tessa has ever had, she’s turned her back on. She says that she hasn’t known her for six years, but at Slammiversary, she’s going to get to know her.

Winner: Tessa Blanchard

The IInspiration Address The Elegance Brand

Footage from The IInspiration’s autograph signing 3 weeks ago and they get into a brawl with The Elegance Brand. A backstage promo by The IInspiration. They say they deserve the spotlight when they become the 2-time TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

The Elegance Brand Confronted By Fatal Influence

We see footage from NXT where Masha wrestled in a 6-woman tag team match against Fatal Influence and got the win. The Elegance Brand make their way out. Ash By Elegance says she got $5,000 because every one of them. She says they submitted the footage to TNA management and edited the truth. She says they should be talking about her. She says she’s the number one contender and beat 19 other women to win this opportunity. She says she has the divine right to take the Knockouts Championship and why The Elegance Brand is the most dominant female faction in pro-wrestling history. The Fatal Influence make their way out. Jacy says they’ve known each other for a while, and they’ve had no problem until Ash said they’re the most dominant female faction in pro-wrestling. She said when she beats Masha and becomes a double champion, she will show where Ash stands.

Masha Slamovich Confronts Jacy Jane

Masha’s music hits and The Elegance Brand leaves. Masha shoves Ash on her way to the ring. Masha says Masha doesn’t know her. She says she came to Brooklyn from Russia. She says she doesn’t have any friends. Jacy says if she looked in the mirror, she would understand why she doesn’t have friends. Masha says she’ll be dammed if she lets her come to her city and let an outsider take her title. She says Jacy would have to stop her heart from beating and asks if Jacy could say the same. They both face each other and pose with their respective belts.

TNA Injury Report Presented By Bioflex

TNA Injury Report by Bioflex and Trey Miguel has a hernia injury and KN Navarro is cleared from his knee injury.

Jody Threat Checks On Dani Luna

Dani Luna is backstage with Indi Hartwell getting tended to. Jody Threat runs up to her and asks what happened. Dani seems annoyed and Jody leaves.

Will Mike Santana Fulfill His Father's Dream?

Footage from the Great American Bash where Joe Hendry and Santana took down Trick Williams before being attacked by Dark State, and then from NXT where they faced Dark State, and then The System got into a brawl with Dark State. After this wraps up, a video package for Santana and an audio recording of his father plays who says he’s proud of him. His father says he deserves to be there.

Judas Icarus vs. The Hometown Man

The Home Town Man with 10 punches in the corner and lifts the Home Town Man in an airplane spin followed by a TKO for two. Travis Williams distracts the Home Town Man and Judas bites his hand and hits a Superman Punch for two. Judas clubs him across across back and Travis tries to unmask the Home Town Man until the referee catches him. The Home Town Man hits a Suicide Dive to Travis on the outside and hits a Sliced Bread on Judas for the win.

Winner: The Hometown Man

nZo To Crash TNA Slammiversary (And He Isn't Coming Alone)

A Fourth Rope promo by Enzo Amore. He says he would eat up Joe Hendry and spit him out. He says he’s not All In because the chip on his shoulder is worth more than any pile. He says he’s bringing Zilla Fatu and a Bishop to TNA Slammiversary.

Steve Maclin Wants Challengers ... From Anywhere

Steve Maclin is shown backstage with a special message when the show returns. He talks about being the reigning TNA International Champion and how he wants to live up to the name. "Bulletproof" Maclin makes it clear that he "is willing to face anyone from any company internationally" and represent TNA in a title defense at this Sunday's TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Matt Cardona Gets Unexpected Help With Darkstate

The System Help Matt Cardona With Darkstate

Matt Cardona's theme hits as the show returns inside the Impact Zone. "Alwayz Ready" makes his way out and settles inside the squared circle. He brings up being attacked by Darkstate last week. He says he knows they're in the building. Cardona challenges them to come out. He says he'll prove how he lives up to the "Alwayz Ready" moniker. Instead, the bell sounds and Cardona gets ready for scheduled singles action. Already in the ring is his opponent, Jake Painter. As soon as they get close and get ready to start the match, the lights in the Impact Zone go out. Darkstate arrives for the second time tonight to ruin advertised action. This time, however, Brian Myers runs out to help his longtime friend Cardona. The numbers disadvantage becomes too much, however other System members come out with weapons and run off the dominant NXT faction. The two teams end up in a standoff, with Cardona and The System standing in the ring staring them down.

Final Face Off Before Slammiversary 4-Way Tag Title Ladder Match

We hear the iconic sounds of The Hardys. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy make their way out and settle inside the squared circle. Matt gets on the microphone and talks about how they promised themselves a long time ago that they would leave when they weren't able to be the best. Hardy says if he's being honest with himself, he feels they might be slipping as of late. Jeff Hardy says Matt is right, bringing up how he lost recently to AJ Francis. Matt sarcastically thanks him for reminding him of that. Matt Hardy says with that in mind, maybe if they don't win in the four-way ladder match for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships at TNA Slammiversary this Sunday, they should hang 'em up and go home for good. Fans chant "You still got it!" at The Hardys. Leon Slater's theme hits and out he comes. He tells them the last few months with them have been the greatest moments of his career. He says they can't be done yet. First Class duo AJ Francis and KC Navarro come out. Francis mocks The Hardys. Matt tells Leon he needs to focus on his goal of becoming the youngest TNA X-Division Champion this Sunday and let them handle their own matters. Francis taunts Slater, telling him to leave. He does. The Nemeths theme hits. Reigning TNA World Tag-Team Champions Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth come out. They taunt The Hardys as well. Fans break out in an anti-Nemeth chant, to which even Francis chimes in and says he agrees. The Rascalz finally come out and all four teams brawl with ladders.

MAIN EVENT

Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry & Mike Santana

The theme for Frankie Kazarian hits and the self-proclaimed "King of TNA" makes his way out and heads to the ring for the final match of the show. His partner, WWE NXT Superstar and current TNA World Champion Trick Williams comes out next. The viral smash hit, "I Believe in Joe Hendry" hits next, and the crowd erupts and begins singing along as Joe Hendry makes his way out as the first of their opponents. His partner, Mike Santana, makes his custom entrance through the crowd next. As soon as the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running in this tag-team headliner and preview of TNA Slammiversary 2025, we see Hendry and Santana having trouble deciding which of them will start things off for their team. As the two try and decide, TNA World Champion Trick Williams decides for them, as he charges across the ring and begins a sneak attack, taking it to Hendry. The show heads into a quick mid-match commercial break as things continue. The show returns to Santana in the ring now on the defensive, as Kazarian and Williams utilize frequent tags to keep a fresh man on Santana at all times, and keep him as far away from his corner of the ring as possible. Santana eventually fights back and buys himself enough time to make the much-needed tag. Hendry comes in off the hot tag and immediately shifts the offensive momentum in the match, taking it to Kazarian. Hendry hits Kazarian with a big Fall-Away Slam. Williams hits the ring and Hendry hoists the big man up as well and does the same. He gets close to his corner as he nears the finish, only to stop and pose right in Santana's face. Santana tags himself in. Hendry didn't like that. Santana hits a Rolling Buck-50 and Spin the Block and picks up the win for his team. Afterwards, Hendry and Santana argue. As they do, Trick Williams enters the picture and raises the TNA World Championship.

Winners: Joe Hendry & Mike Santana

TNA Slammiversary 2025 Tease For AJ Styles

Could AJ Styles be coming to TNA Slammiversary? It appears the show is coming to a close, with Tom Hannifan wrapping things up on commentary with the last image seemingly being TNA World Champion Trick Williams posing with the title in the ring next to his challengers, Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. But then it happened. Just before the show came to a close, a brief vignette played. In a dark looking boiler-room type of area, a special TNA box is shown. In Pulp Fiction glowing-briefcase fashion, the box opens and light shines out of it as footage of AJ Styles is shown. The camera zooms inside the box, showing AJ Styles "Phenomenal' ring gear. The logo for TNA Slammiversary flashes on the screen. That is how the TNA Slammiversary "go-home" episode of TNA Impact goes off the air.