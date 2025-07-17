×
WWE Planning Major Singles Push for Jacob Fatu After Solo Sikoa Split

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2025
WWE Planning Major Singles Push for Jacob Fatu After Solo Sikoa Split

WWE appears to be all-in on Jacob Fatu’s singles run following his recent separation from Solo Sikoa. According to a new report from WrestleVotes Radio, the company is positioning Fatu for a major babyface push and intends to spotlight him across multiple platforms in the months ahead.

“We are told, Jacob Fatu’s rise as a top-tier baby face is officially underway with the company ready to elevate his profile, not just on screen, but through heavy promotion and public appearances.”

As part of the marketing rollout, WWE reportedly plans to launch exclusive city-themed merchandise for “The Samoan Werewolf,” with designs created in partnership with local sports teams. These items are expected to be available at arenas and stadiums nationwide.

“That kind of marketing effort has historically been reserved for elite talent, which speaks volumes about how highly the company views Jacob Fatu potential… you’re talking to guys like John Cena and Steve Austin, and now they’re going to throw Jacob Fatu into this scenario.”

