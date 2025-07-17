Randy Orton Recalls the Match That Changed His WWE Career Forever

Randy Orton made a memorable appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, joining guest host Jelly Roll for a lively conversation that took an emotional turn when the WWE veteran was asked to name his favorite match. Orton reflected on a pivotal moment in his career, choosing his 2004 Hardcore Match against Mick Foley at Backlash as the bout that truly defined him in the eyes of fans.

“Gosh, I’ve been asked that before and that’s a very hard question because I’ve had a lot of matches I consider to be like up there as my favorite,” Orton began. “When I was 24 years old, I wrestled Mick Foley at Backlash in a hardcore match. This is in 2004. That match probably was the most important one in my career because the fans saw me put myself and put my body through something they had never seen me put my body through before. It was a very physical match. Lots of blood, lots of sweat, some tears. I think I earned the fans’ respect that night. From then on, I could tell something was different in the air when I would walk through that curtain.”

Before the segment wrapped, Orton was surprisingly interrupted by appearances from Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.