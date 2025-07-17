×
Omos Reportedly Being Considered for Lucha Libre AAA Run

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2025
WWE giant Omos could soon be heading to Mexico, as internal discussions are reportedly underway about sending him to Lucha Libre AAA for a special run. The move would follow his recent stint with Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan, where he competed earlier this year and even captured the promotion’s Tag Team Championships.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE’s creative team has floated the idea of Omos working in AAA to help present him as a global attraction, similar to how he was featured during his time in NOAH.

“WWE creative has discussed sending Omos to AAA for a run, similar to his brief NOAH stint this past winter,” WrestleVotes noted. “Per source, the idea is to further establish him as a true special attraction outside the WWE bubble.”

WWE officially announced in April that it is acquiring Lucha Libre AAA, with the deal expected to close by the end of September. A potential appearance by Omos could mark one of the earliest crossover moves between the two promotions.

Omos, real name Jordan Omogbehin, has not wrestled since wrapping up his NOAH run and has not competed in a WWE ring for over a year. Still, the towering 7-foot-3 athlete revealed last month that he has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. The former college basketball standout, who was born in Nigeria, signed with the company in 2019.

His most recent WWE TV appearance came as part of the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown.

