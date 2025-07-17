Triple H’s “My Time” Theme Officially Added to WWE 2K25

Triple H’s iconic “My Time” entrance music is officially making its way back into the virtual wrestling world. WWE Games has confirmed the return of the beloved 1999 theme in WWE 2K25, available as part of a special unlockable Persona Card within the game’s MyFACTION mode. This marks the first time the track has been featured in a WWE video game in years and brings a significant piece of Attitude Era nostalgia to the newest installment of the franchise.

The song, once synonymous with Triple H’s rise as a top-tier singles star, will be accessible by earning the Triple H ‘99 Persona Card. This card becomes available by completing the “Ultimate Challenge IX” live event in MyFACTION, a mode focused on team-building and card collecting. The reward is only available for a limited time, prompting fans to act quickly if they want to relive this defining piece of wrestling history in-game.

WWE 2K25, released on March 14, 2025, is the latest entry in the long-running wrestling simulation series. It expands on its predecessor with returning features like chain wrestling, new wrestler classes such as “Giant,” and the introduction of intergender matches for the first time. Notably, the game includes new match types like “Underground” and “Bloodline Rules,” which allow for no-disqualification and interference-heavy action.

The title offers several game modes including MyGM, Universe, MyRise, and the Bloodline-focused Showcase, which explores the legacy of the Anoa’i family. A new online feature, “The Island,” lets players use their custom-created wrestlers in a Samoa-inspired hub environment, though feedback on this mode has been mixed due to its reliance on microtransactions.

Triple H, now WWE’s Chief Content Officer, played a pivotal role in shaping modern WWE. His 1999 persona marked his transformation into “The Game,” establishing him as a cornerstone of the company’s main event scene. His retro theme’s addition to WWE 2K25 is already generating buzz among fans eager to relive one of wrestling’s most transformative eras.