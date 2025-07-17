×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Triple H’s “My Time” Theme Officially Added to WWE 2K25

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2025
Triple H’s “My Time” Theme Officially Added to WWE 2K25

Triple H’s iconic “My Time” entrance music is officially making its way back into the virtual wrestling world. WWE Games has confirmed the return of the beloved 1999 theme in WWE 2K25, available as part of a special unlockable Persona Card within the game’s MyFACTION mode. This marks the first time the track has been featured in a WWE video game in years and brings a significant piece of Attitude Era nostalgia to the newest installment of the franchise.

The song, once synonymous with Triple H’s rise as a top-tier singles star, will be accessible by earning the Triple H ‘99 Persona Card. This card becomes available by completing the “Ultimate Challenge IX” live event in MyFACTION, a mode focused on team-building and card collecting. The reward is only available for a limited time, prompting fans to act quickly if they want to relive this defining piece of wrestling history in-game.

WWE 2K25, released on March 14, 2025, is the latest entry in the long-running wrestling simulation series. It expands on its predecessor with returning features like chain wrestling, new wrestler classes such as “Giant,” and the introduction of intergender matches for the first time. Notably, the game includes new match types like “Underground” and “Bloodline Rules,” which allow for no-disqualification and interference-heavy action.

The title offers several game modes including MyGM, Universe, MyRise, and the Bloodline-focused Showcase, which explores the legacy of the Anoa’i family. A new online feature, “The Island,” lets players use their custom-created wrestlers in a Samoa-inspired hub environment, though feedback on this mode has been mixed due to its reliance on microtransactions.

Triple H, now WWE’s Chief Content Officer, played a pivotal role in shaping modern WWE. His 1999 persona marked his transformation into “The Game,” establishing him as a cornerstone of the company’s main event scene. His retro theme’s addition to WWE 2K25 is already generating buzz among fans eager to relive one of wrestling’s most transformative eras.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Collision

July 17, 2025 at

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Hashtag: #collision
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT Live

Sebring, Florida

Jul. 18th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Antonio, Texas

Jul. 18th 2025

#smackdown

WWE SuperShow

Corpus Christi, Texas

Jul. 19th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Tampa, Florida

Jul. 19th 2025

#nxt

TNA Slammiversary 2025

Elmont, New York

Jul. 20th 2025

#slammiversary

WWE SuperShow

Edinburg, Texas

Jul. 20th 2025

#supershow

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Jul. 21st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy