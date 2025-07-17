Kurt Angle Joins Real American Freestyle as Commentator, Analyst, and Partner Ahead of Debut Event

Wrestling icon Kurt Angle is stepping back into the spotlight with a new role that merges his Olympic pedigree and pro wrestling fame. Real American Freestyle has announced that Angle will serve as commentator, analyst, and official partner for the emerging freestyle wrestling league. He will be joined in the broadcast booth by Chael Sonnen and Bubba Jenkins for the inaugural RAF01 event, taking place August 30 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

The announcement confirms Angle’s return to the wrestling scene, this time behind the mic rather than in the ring. Known worldwide for winning an Olympic gold medal with a broken neck and later dominating in WWE and TNA, Angle brings a rare level of authenticity and knowledge to the new promotion’s broadcast team.

Founded by Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, Chad Bronstein, and Israel Martinez, Real American Freestyle aims to blend professional storytelling with the grit of freestyle wrestling, creating an entertainment-focused sports platform. Tickets for RAF01 are currently available via Ticketmaster.

Angle’s legendary career spans collegiate, Olympic, and professional wrestling. After earning multiple NCAA championships, Angle made history with his gold medal victory at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. He later became a cornerstone of WWE’s Attitude Era, holding multiple world titles and achieving Grand Slam status. His accolades include inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame (2017), TNA Hall of Fame (2013), and Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame (2004).

In joining Real American Freestyle, Angle reunites with fellow wrestling veterans Hogan and Bischoff, adding further credibility to the startup promotion.

“Kurt Angle is a living legend. He’s achieved every accomplishment he could in wrestling, so it makes sense that he’s partnering with Real American Freestyle as we actively change the name of the game across the sport,” said Hulk Hogan, Commissioner of Real American Freestyle. “Kurt will provide fire, infamy, and unparalleled experience to the commentary and analysis of our live events. We could not be more excited to have him on the Real American team.”

Angle shared his own excitement for the partnership.

“I grew up freestyle wrestling, and achieved the highest level of success in the sport. I could not be prouder to support athletes at all levels of their careers and partner with Real American Freestyle to make it happen,” said Kurt Angle. “Chael and Bubba will bring a unique aspect to their analysis given their own backgrounds in combat sports, and I am excited to join them for RAF01 to bring freestyle wrestling to audiences around the world.”

Angle’s involvement continues to build momentum for Real American Freestyle’s debut, with the promotion already having signed a competitive roster of 40 athletes and planning an action-packed event format that blends high-level wrestling with entertainment.

RAF01 on August 30 marks the beginning of the company’s mission to deliver freestyle wrestling in a way that is accessible, exciting, and primed for global appeal.

For more information, visit www.realamericanfreestyle.com or follow @RAFWrestlingUSA on social media. Tickets for RAF01 are available now at Ticketmaster.com.