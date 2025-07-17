×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

The Undertaker Turned Down ESPN Body Shoot to Protect His Character

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2025
The Undertaker Turned Down ESPN Body Shoot to Protect His Character

Charlotte Flair recently sat down for a revealing conversation on Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, hosted by The Undertaker and Michelle McCool. The wide-ranging chat touched on deeply personal subjects, from Flair’s meaningful tattoos to the real-life storyline she struggled with most in WWE. The episode also featured a rare insight into The Undertaker’s own boundaries in protecting his legendary image, including why he declined a major magazine shoot offer.

Opening the discussion, McCool recalled encouraging her husband to take part in ESPN’s Body Issue, only for him to firmly turn it down. “People think I get everything because of him. The one thing I asked him for, he shot down hard,” McCool said. The Undertaker responded simply, “My character. That’s all I have.”

Flair spoke at length about her tattoos, sharing that she has around ten, each with significant personal meaning. One stands out above the rest: a tribute to her late brother, Reid Flair. “The most important one is my parents didn’t like tattoos, so Reed went and got the Guns N’ Roses, Appetite for Destruction… cross,” she shared. “So when he passed that week, we all went and got it. Except mine says ‘Reider,’ because that’s what I called him.”

She also mentioned a tattoo of a Bible verse, Proverbs 4:23, reading “Guard your heart.” McCool was struck by the connection, adding, “I have that sign in our garage, a neon sign, so that my kids see it every time I pull in the garage… I need y’all to remember every time we pull in here, guard your heart.”

The conversation turned toward creative struggles, with Flair admitting she never outright rejected a WWE storyline but did have difficulty with one involving her father Ric Flair and Lacey Evans. “I had one thing I was struggling with… my dad and the Lacey stuff, I kind of struggled,” she revealed. “I wish I would have approached it differently from an entertainer standpoint. I will take credit for that, but I did kind of… I handled it wrong.”

Reflecting on how personal lives can bleed into storylines, Flair shared wisdom passed down from John Cena. “[He] gave me the best advice… he was basically saying, anything that’s ever happened to you in life, you have to own,” Flair said. “Nothing can be taken away from you if you were just present in your power… say, if personal life does get brought up, so like, own it, it takes the power away.” She said his words had a lasting impact and gave her a new perspective.

Charlotte Flair returned to the ring at the 2025 Royal Rumble following a long layoff due to a serious knee injury, going on to win the match for the second time in her career. She later challenged for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41 and is now featured regularly on Friday Night SmackDown in a storyline alongside Alexa Bliss.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Collision

July 17, 2025 at

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Hashtag: #collision
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT Live

Sebring, Florida

Jul. 18th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Antonio, Texas

Jul. 18th 2025

#smackdown

WWE SuperShow

Corpus Christi, Texas

Jul. 19th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Tampa, Florida

Jul. 19th 2025

#nxt

TNA Slammiversary 2025

Elmont, New York

Jul. 20th 2025

#slammiversary

WWE SuperShow

Edinburg, Texas

Jul. 20th 2025

#supershow

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Jul. 21st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy