The Undertaker Turned Down ESPN Body Shoot to Protect His Character

Charlotte Flair recently sat down for a revealing conversation on Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, hosted by The Undertaker and Michelle McCool. The wide-ranging chat touched on deeply personal subjects, from Flair’s meaningful tattoos to the real-life storyline she struggled with most in WWE. The episode also featured a rare insight into The Undertaker’s own boundaries in protecting his legendary image, including why he declined a major magazine shoot offer.

Opening the discussion, McCool recalled encouraging her husband to take part in ESPN’s Body Issue, only for him to firmly turn it down. “People think I get everything because of him. The one thing I asked him for, he shot down hard,” McCool said. The Undertaker responded simply, “My character. That’s all I have.”

Flair spoke at length about her tattoos, sharing that she has around ten, each with significant personal meaning. One stands out above the rest: a tribute to her late brother, Reid Flair. “The most important one is my parents didn’t like tattoos, so Reed went and got the Guns N’ Roses, Appetite for Destruction… cross,” she shared. “So when he passed that week, we all went and got it. Except mine says ‘Reider,’ because that’s what I called him.”

She also mentioned a tattoo of a Bible verse, Proverbs 4:23, reading “Guard your heart.” McCool was struck by the connection, adding, “I have that sign in our garage, a neon sign, so that my kids see it every time I pull in the garage… I need y’all to remember every time we pull in here, guard your heart.”

The conversation turned toward creative struggles, with Flair admitting she never outright rejected a WWE storyline but did have difficulty with one involving her father Ric Flair and Lacey Evans. “I had one thing I was struggling with… my dad and the Lacey stuff, I kind of struggled,” she revealed. “I wish I would have approached it differently from an entertainer standpoint. I will take credit for that, but I did kind of… I handled it wrong.”

Reflecting on how personal lives can bleed into storylines, Flair shared wisdom passed down from John Cena. “[He] gave me the best advice… he was basically saying, anything that’s ever happened to you in life, you have to own,” Flair said. “Nothing can be taken away from you if you were just present in your power… say, if personal life does get brought up, so like, own it, it takes the power away.” She said his words had a lasting impact and gave her a new perspective.

Charlotte Flair returned to the ring at the 2025 Royal Rumble following a long layoff due to a serious knee injury, going on to win the match for the second time in her career. She later challenged for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41 and is now featured regularly on Friday Night SmackDown in a storyline alongside Alexa Bliss.