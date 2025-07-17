TNA Wrestling Teams with A-GAME Hydration Ahead of Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling has officially announced a new partnership with A-GAME Beverages, Inc., naming the hydration brand as the Official Hydration Partner of TNA Wrestling. The collaboration begins this weekend with the Slammiversary pay-per-view on Sunday, July 20, at the UBS Arena in New York.

A-GAME, co-founded and chaired by former Major League Baseball star Johnny Damon, was created to provide clean and functional hydration using natural ingredients, sea salt electrolytes, and eight essential vitamins. The brand prides itself on avoiding artificial dyes and sweeteners, offering a naturally sweetened beverage that supports active lifestyles both in and out of the ring.

Damon, a two-time World Series champion and longtime pro wrestling fan, is confirmed to appear at Slammiversary and will also take part in the TNA SLAMMing Softball Classic on Saturday, July 19. The charity softball game will see TNA stars face off against the Merrick Bellmore Little League coaching staff in a special 7-inning contest benefiting the local league. A-GAME drinks will be provided for the participating wrestlers at both events.

Carlos Silva, President of TNA Wrestling, praised the new partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome A-GAME as the Official Hydration Partner of TNA Wrestling. It is great to partner with a two-time World Series champion, Johnny Damon, one of the most popular players to ever wear a Major League uniform. We know A-GAME will elevate our wrestler’s in-ring performance and post-match recovery.”

Damon added, “A-GAME is not just about performance , it is also about great taste. Each flavor is crafted to be refreshing, smooth, and enjoyable, whether you are on the field, in the gym, or in the wrestling ring.”

The partnership with A-GAME will extend to all future TNA Wrestling live events, with the hydration drink becoming a regular feature backstage. Additionally, A-GAME will also be present at Invicta FC shows, the women’s MMA promotion that, like TNA Wrestling, operates under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner.