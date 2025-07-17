×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AJ Styles May Return to TNA for Slammiversary

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2025
AJ Styles May Return to TNA for Slammiversary

AJ Styles, TNA Wrestling's greatest homegrown star, might make his return this weekend. Rumors began when TNA President Carlos Silva promoted Slammiversary, emphasizing the word “PHENOMENAL,” hinting at Styles' involvement. While there's no official confirmation, Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown reports that many TNA roster members expect his appearance at Sunday’s pay-per-view.

The report indicates that the potential for Styles to appear has been a priority for TNA management. Styles, who hasn't competed for TNA since 2013, recently signed a one-year extension with WWE, making this appearance feasible due to the enhancing collaboration between WWE and TNA.

Slammiversary, taking place in Long Island, New York, on July 20 at UBS Arena, has been heavily promoted on WWE NXT. NXT stars Trick Williams and Jacy Jayne will compete in significant matches, with Williams defending his TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana in a triple threat, and Jayne facing Masha Slamovich in a winner-take-all clash for both NXT Women's and TNA Knockouts Championships.

Tna, aj styles, tna wrestling

⚡ Related Article Tags

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT Live

Sebring, Florida

Jul. 18th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Antonio, Texas

Jul. 18th 2025

#smackdown

WWE SuperShow

Corpus Christi, Texas

Jul. 19th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Tampa, Florida

Jul. 19th 2025

#nxt

TNA Slammiversary 2025

Elmont, New York

Jul. 20th 2025

#slammiversary

WWE SuperShow

Edinburg, Texas

Jul. 20th 2025

#supershow

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Jul. 21st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy