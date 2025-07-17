AJ Styles May Return to TNA for Slammiversary

AJ Styles, TNA Wrestling's greatest homegrown star, might make his return this weekend. Rumors began when TNA President Carlos Silva promoted Slammiversary, emphasizing the word “PHENOMENAL,” hinting at Styles' involvement. While there's no official confirmation, Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown reports that many TNA roster members expect his appearance at Sunday’s pay-per-view.

The report indicates that the potential for Styles to appear has been a priority for TNA management. Styles, who hasn't competed for TNA since 2013, recently signed a one-year extension with WWE, making this appearance feasible due to the enhancing collaboration between WWE and TNA.

Slammiversary, taking place in Long Island, New York, on July 20 at UBS Arena, has been heavily promoted on WWE NXT. NXT stars Trick Williams and Jacy Jayne will compete in significant matches, with Williams defending his TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana in a triple threat, and Jayne facing Masha Slamovich in a winner-take-all clash for both NXT Women's and TNA Knockouts Championships.