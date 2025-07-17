AEW's Will Ospreay to Take Time Off for Recovery

One of AEW’s leading stars, Will Ospreay, is set to take a few weeks off to recover from injuries. Fightful reports that while the exact duration of his absence is uncertain, he is likely to be gone for over a month.
This follows Ospreay and Swerve Strickland's victory over The Young Bucks at AEW All In: Texas, which had significant implications, as the loss forced The Young Bucks to relinquish their roles as AEW EVPs. Had Ospreay and Strickland lost, they would have been barred from challenging for the AEW World Championship for a year.
At the same event, Hangman Page claimed the AEW World Championship by defeating Jon Moxley in a Texas death match. During this match, an angle was created where Ospreay attempted to support Page but ended up being stretchered out after a chair attack by the Death Riders, which likely sets the stage for his forthcoming absence.
This break will provide Ospreay with some time off from his hectic travel schedule. Residing in the United Kingdom and making frequent trips to the U.S., Ospreay noted he had already taken 68 flights in 2025 as of July 1. He expressed gratitude for his career, stating, “Everyday I’m super grateful to be living this life and performing for the greatest wrestling fans in the world. Thank you @AEW.”
Ospreay is prominently featured in promotional material for AEW & NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, so he is likely aiming for a return in time for the event in his home country on August 24.
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 17th 2025
Sebring, Florida
Jul. 18th 2025
San Antonio, Texas
Jul. 18th 2025
Corpus Christi, Texas
Jul. 19th 2025
Tampa, Florida
Jul. 19th 2025
Elmont, New York
Jul. 20th 2025
Edinburg, Texas
Jul. 20th 2025
Houston, Texas
Jul. 21st 2025
Houston, Texas
Jul. 22nd 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 23rd 2025
Kingston, Rhode Island
Jul. 24th 2025
Kingston, Rhode Island
Jul. 25th 2025
Citrus Springs, Florida
Jul. 25th 2025
Cleveland, Ohio
Jul. 25th 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 26th 2025
Mexico City
Jul. 26th 2025
Bartow, Florida
Jul. 26th 2025
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko
Jul. 27th 2025
Leave a Comment ()