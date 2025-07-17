AEW's Will Ospreay to Take Time Off for Recovery

One of AEW’s leading stars, Will Ospreay, is set to take a few weeks off to recover from injuries. Fightful reports that while the exact duration of his absence is uncertain, he is likely to be gone for over a month.

This follows Ospreay and Swerve Strickland's victory over The Young Bucks at AEW All In: Texas, which had significant implications, as the loss forced The Young Bucks to relinquish their roles as AEW EVPs. Had Ospreay and Strickland lost, they would have been barred from challenging for the AEW World Championship for a year.

At the same event, Hangman Page claimed the AEW World Championship by defeating Jon Moxley in a Texas death match. During this match, an angle was created where Ospreay attempted to support Page but ended up being stretchered out after a chair attack by the Death Riders, which likely sets the stage for his forthcoming absence.

This break will provide Ospreay with some time off from his hectic travel schedule. Residing in the United Kingdom and making frequent trips to the U.S., Ospreay noted he had already taken 68 flights in 2025 as of July 1. He expressed gratitude for his career, stating, “Everyday I’m super grateful to be living this life and performing for the greatest wrestling fans in the world. Thank you @AEW.”

Ospreay is prominently featured in promotional material for AEW & NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, so he is likely aiming for a return in time for the event in his home country on August 24.