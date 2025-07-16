AEW Adds $100K Fatal 4-Way Women’s Match To Dynamite Tonight

AEW is wasting no time following the aftermath of All In Texas, as Tony Khan has confirmed a high-stakes new match set to headline tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The women’s division will take center stage with a $100,000 Fatal 4-Way Fight featuring Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Thekla, and Queen Aminata. The winner will walk away with a $100,000 cash prize.

All four competitors recently clashed in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In Texas, which ended with Athena emerging victorious. However, the ongoing tension between Nightingale and Statlander continues to loom large after Statlander's betrayal of her former tag partner earlier this year.

Tonight’s Dynamite will present the fallout from Sunday’s All In Texas pay-per-view and airs live from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. The broadcast will begin at 8:00 PM EST on TBS and will also stream simultaneously on HBO Max.

Here is the updated card for AEW Dynamite:

$100,000 Fatal 4-Way Fight: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

Trios Match: Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe, and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. The Death Riders

Toni Storm’s Victory Speech

Hangman Page opens the show