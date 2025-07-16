×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Adds $100K Fatal 4-Way Women’s Match To Dynamite Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2025
AEW Adds $100K Fatal 4-Way Women’s Match To Dynamite Tonight

AEW is wasting no time following the aftermath of All In Texas, as Tony Khan has confirmed a high-stakes new match set to headline tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The women’s division will take center stage with a $100,000 Fatal 4-Way Fight featuring Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Thekla, and Queen Aminata. The winner will walk away with a $100,000 cash prize.

All four competitors recently clashed in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In Texas, which ended with Athena emerging victorious. However, the ongoing tension between Nightingale and Statlander continues to loom large after Statlander's betrayal of her former tag partner earlier this year.

Tonight’s Dynamite will present the fallout from Sunday’s All In Texas pay-per-view and airs live from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. The broadcast will begin at 8:00 PM EST on TBS and will also stream simultaneously on HBO Max.

Here is the updated card for AEW Dynamite:

  • $100,000 Fatal 4-Way Fight: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

  • Trios Match: Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe, and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. The Death Riders

  • Toni Storm’s Victory Speech

  • Hangman Page opens the show

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Dynamite

July 16, 2025 at

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Hashtag: #dynamite
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT Live

Sebring, Florida

Jul. 18th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Antonio, Texas

Jul. 18th 2025

#smackdown

WWE SuperShow

Corpus Christi, Texas

Jul. 19th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Tampa, Florida

Jul. 19th 2025

#nxt

TNA Slammiversary 2025

Elmont, New York

Jul. 20th 2025

#slammiversary

WWE SuperShow

Edinburg, Texas

Jul. 20th 2025

#supershow

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Jul. 21st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy