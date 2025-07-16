Jim Ross Suffered Bad Fall During AEW All In Weekend, Shares Recovery Update

AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has shared that he is currently recovering from a serious fall that occurred during AEW’s All In weekend in Dallas. Speaking on a new episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross opened up about the ordeal and the physical toll it has taken.

According to Ross, the incident took place on Thursday night ahead of the pay-per-view. The fall happened inside his hotel room, and what made the situation worse was the fact he had no way of contacting anyone due to having lost his phone earlier in an Uber ride.

“I’m still recovering from Dallas. I had a bad fall on Thursday night in my hotel room. And I was lucky. I wasn’t down for the count, but I had a hell of a fall and soft tissue… I didn’t break anything, I don’t think, but I had a bad fall in my hotel room, and I didn’t have my phone because, as you know, I had left my phone in an Uber and I didn’t have any way of communicating with anybody. I just went to bed. And it was challenging.”

Despite avoiding any major injuries, Ross admitted that he continues to deal with lingering soreness, and recovery has been slow due to his age.

“I was still sore, to this very minute, I’m still sore. So it was quite the ordeal. That’s the only negative thing I could say is that I had a bad fall, and I survived it. I’m still today, I’m still sore as hell. The older you get, the slower you heal. And that’s kind of my situation right now, just slow to heal. But I’ll make it. I’ll be alright. It’s not the first time that’s happened to me.”

Despite the painful setback just days before AEW’s All In event, Ross returned to the announce desk on Saturday, July 12, where he received a warm reaction from fans in Texas. He went on to call the final two matches of the night’s stacked card.