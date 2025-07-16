×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jim Ross Suffered Bad Fall During AEW All In Weekend, Shares Recovery Update

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2025
Jim Ross Suffered Bad Fall During AEW All In Weekend, Shares Recovery Update

AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has shared that he is currently recovering from a serious fall that occurred during AEW’s All In weekend in Dallas. Speaking on a new episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross opened up about the ordeal and the physical toll it has taken.

According to Ross, the incident took place on Thursday night ahead of the pay-per-view. The fall happened inside his hotel room, and what made the situation worse was the fact he had no way of contacting anyone due to having lost his phone earlier in an Uber ride.

“I’m still recovering from Dallas. I had a bad fall on Thursday night in my hotel room. And I was lucky. I wasn’t down for the count, but I had a hell of a fall and soft tissue… I didn’t break anything, I don’t think, but I had a bad fall in my hotel room, and I didn’t have my phone because, as you know, I had left my phone in an Uber and I didn’t have any way of communicating with anybody. I just went to bed. And it was challenging.”

Despite avoiding any major injuries, Ross admitted that he continues to deal with lingering soreness, and recovery has been slow due to his age.

“I was still sore, to this very minute, I’m still sore. So it was quite the ordeal. That’s the only negative thing I could say is that I had a bad fall, and I survived it. I’m still today, I’m still sore as hell. The older you get, the slower you heal. And that’s kind of my situation right now, just slow to heal. But I’ll make it. I’ll be alright. It’s not the first time that’s happened to me.”

Despite the painful setback just days before AEW’s All In event, Ross returned to the announce desk on Saturday, July 12, where he received a warm reaction from fans in Texas. He went on to call the final two matches of the night’s stacked card.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Dynamite

July 16, 2025 at

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Hashtag: #dynamite
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT Live

Sebring, Florida

Jul. 18th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Antonio, Texas

Jul. 18th 2025

#smackdown

WWE SuperShow

Corpus Christi, Texas

Jul. 19th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Tampa, Florida

Jul. 19th 2025

#nxt

TNA Slammiversary 2025

Elmont, New York

Jul. 20th 2025

#slammiversary

WWE SuperShow

Edinburg, Texas

Jul. 20th 2025

#supershow

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Jul. 21st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy