Jelly Roll Reveals Full-Time WWE Training Ahead of SummerSlam Debut

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2025
Jelly Roll Reveals Full-Time WWE Training Ahead of SummerSlam Debut

Country music star Jelly Roll has fully committed to his WWE in-ring debut, revealing he has been secretly living in Orlando, Florida, and training daily at the WWE Performance Center. With his first match scheduled for SummerSlam, the Grammy-nominated artist has gone all-in on preparing for the high-profile tag team bout.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Jelly Roll opened up about how his personal fitness journey inspired him to chase a dream he had quietly nurtured for years , stepping into a WWE ring. His ongoing conversations with Triple H helped fuel that ambition.

“I just love it,” he said. “And when me and Hunter started talking, the more I got involved with the WWE over the last couple of years, I’d go, hey man, every time I’d lose a little more. He’s like, ‘You’re looking good.’ I was like, ‘Do I look good enough for a match yet, or do I need to lose another 100?’ Like ‘a little more, a little more bubble.’ So I just kept pushing for it, man, and I have been training.”

Jelly Roll then made a surprising revelation on the show, confirming that he has been living in Orlando for nearly a month and attending the WWE Performance Center every day.

“I’m announcing this on your show. I have quietly been living in Orlando for about 3-4 weeks at the PC. I’m showing up every day like a piece of furniture over there. They can’t kick me out of there. Dude, I’m there from the moment I wake up to it closes almost… Matt Bloom, my coach… and coach [Steve] Corino, are my guys every day with me. Man.”

He also credited some of WWE’s toughest competitors for helping him level up.

“Jacob Fatu came in and wrestled with me for like 3-4 hours. These dudes are like pouring into me because they see that I’m trying to take it as serious as I can.”

Jelly Roll will make his official in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 2. He will team with Randy Orton to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in Cleveland, Ohio, as part of the massive two-night premium live event.

