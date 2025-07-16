×
Goldberg's Farewell Match Draws Lowest SNME Viewership Since Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2025
Goldberg's Farewell Match Draws Lowest SNME Viewership Since Return

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event saw a dip in viewership over the weekend, despite being headlined by Goldberg’s much-anticipated retirement match. The broadcast, which aired on NBC, averaged 1.425 million viewers, making it the lowest-rated of the four SNME specials since the show returned in December 2024.

The figure represents a 27 percent drop from the previous special in May, which featured major names like John Cena, CM Punk, and Logan Paul in action. While Goldberg was positioned as the main attraction this time around, with the show taking place in his adopted hometown of Atlanta, his farewell bout against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther ended in defeat for the Hall of Famer.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the event scored a 0.33 rating, marking a 39 percent decline from May’s episode. Even so, it managed to be the highest-rated program in that demo across all network television on Saturday night.

The numbers do not reflect viewership from Peacock, where the event was also streamed live.

WWE SNME did face some scheduling overlap with AEW’s All In pay-per-view, which was still ongoing when Saturday Night’s Main Event began.

Goldberg Unhappy With WWE Send-Off, Says Retirement Match Felt “Like the Ultimate Rib”

Goldberg is holding nothing back when it comes to his retirement match, sharing his frustrations over how his final WWE appearance was handl…

, Ben Kerin Jul 16, 2025 05:19PM

AEW Dynamite

July 16, 2025 at

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Hashtag: #dynamite
