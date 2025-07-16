Goldberg Unhappy With WWE Send-Off, Says Retirement Match Felt “Like the Ultimate Rib”

Goldberg is holding nothing back when it comes to his retirement match, sharing his frustrations over how his final WWE appearance was handled.

During a candid interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed what he described as a disappointing send-off at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Although he expressed gratitude for sharing the ring with Gunther, Goldberg revealed that his last match lacked the preparation and respect he felt it deserved.

“Let’s just say I’m pissed off at the way I went out,” Goldberg said. “Because I put so much into it and I don’t feel as though the effort was reciprocated to put a stamp on what I’ve accomplished.”

He added that while the opportunity to wrestle the World Heavyweight Champion was an honor, key aspects of the experience fell short of his expectations, particularly the fact that the match took place on live television instead of a premium live event.

“Ultimately, to have a little bit more control over the time and the space would have been much more preferred, let’s just put it that way,” he said. “They cut me off (after) freaking 20 seconds with the microphone in my hand, for God’s sake.”

Goldberg also hinted at a larger story to come, suggesting that contractual obligations are keeping him from sharing everything for now.

“I have two weeks before I can really spill the beans and make my feelings known about the entire rundown. From the inception of the idea to its delivery, it was a little less than to be desired, but again, I’m not gonna complain because not many people get that opportunity,” he said.

Despite the complaints, Goldberg emphasized that working with Gunther was a highlight.

“Gunther was an unbelievable guy to work with. It was awesome. I had a good time and I was laughing. I actually had fun. There were moments in that match where I actually enjoyed myself, and I can’t say that I’ve done that very many times.”

He went on to explain that WWE waited until just weeks before the match to announce it publicly, even though the decision had been made in January, something that affected his ability to organize his farewell properly.

“I would have loved for them to announce it in January and have a build-up to it and do something I thought was maybe worthy of my career. But let’s just say that they chose to do it with three weeks notice. It is what it is. It’s part of the package.”

As for the possibility of his son Gage joining WWE in the future, Goldberg revealed that the company already showed interest.

“They tried to give him an NIL (deal) but when I found out how much they were going to give him, I put the brakes on that one. But they would be ignorant if they didn’t have an idea that it could be in his future.”

Looking back, Goldberg remains proud of his performance but continues to question the handling of his farewell.

“I think it could have been done a little bit differently. That’s all. I’m happy with my performance. I’m happy with the setting, but could it have been better? Absolutely, it can always be better.”

When asked what he would have changed, he pointed to a lack of preparation and respect.

“There’s about a hundred things. I did three interviews beforehand, Ariel. I did three in six months. They cut me off 30 seconds into my speech, bro. You don’t do that, but it’s all good.”

He was blunt when asked who was responsible for cutting his speech.

“I think it doesn’t matter cause it’s live television and you can plan for it. That’s all.”

Goldberg summed up the whole experience with a touch of sarcasm.

“I got the opportunity to speak for 28 seconds. Not many people get that, but it’s just everything throughout the years have built up to something like the ultimate rib. I guess that was the ultimate rib.”

While he stopped short of claiming it was intentional, Goldberg believes the situation was not given proper care.

“I’m not saying it was done on purpose by any stretch of the imagination. I’m saying that it wasn’t prepared for on purpose. That’s all. I mean, they wouldn’t do that to Taker, right? I do not think they would. They’re not going to do that to Cena. Cena’s going around the world doing his retirement thing.”

Goldberg is expected to speak more freely about the match in two weeks once his NDA expires.