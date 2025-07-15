WWE NXT Results - July 15, 2025

Tonight on NXT, NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne will open the show, Tony D'Angelo, Luca Crusifino & Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo collide in a Triple Threat Match, TNA World Champion, Trick Williams, joins forces with TNA's Joe Hendry & Mike Santana to take on DarkState, Karmen Petrovic challenges Kali Armstrong for the Evolve Women's Championship and more!

NXT opens with a recap from The Great American Bash.

We then cut to ringside and Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) make their way out to the ring. Jayne gets on the mic and lets the NXT crowd know she has damaged vocal cords and then talks about Great American Bash. She talks about Fatal Influence not winning at the Bash and she blames Nyx and Henley but then says they redeemed themselves at Evolution. Henley gets on the mic and says Jayne will be the champion for a long time. Jayne says she'll break barriers and talks about her fight with the TNA champion at the TNA PPV on Sunday. Masha Slamovich from TNA comes out and interrupts Jayne. Slamovich tells Jayne that she's only the NXT champion because of Blake Monroe. She tells Jayne that she'll be holding Jayne's NXT Women's Championship and Jayne tells her that won't happen. Sol Ruca and Zaria interrupt Jayne and Ruca says she's a two belt champion of NXT and says she thinks Slamovich will come out on top. Zaria says Ruca was the MVP of this weekend. Nyx implies that Zaria and Ruca are frenemies and all hell breaks loose. Fatal Influence gets beaten up.

A video package for The D'Angelo Family plays and we see how Tony D'Angelo created the D'Angelo Family.

Match 1: Trick Williams, Mike Santana & Joe Hendry -vs- Dark state (Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars & Osiris Griffin) w/Cutler James

Santana jumps out onto DarkState before the bell and Hendry helps dismantle them. Santana and Shugars go at it and then Williams is tagged in and he slams down Shugars. Williams takes down Shugars and Griffin clotheslines Williams who blind tagged himself in and we cut to a commercial.

We come back from the commercial break to Lennox assaulting Santana on the mat. Lennox has a waist lock locked on Santana who tries to break free. Santana elbows out of the move but Lennox stops him from tagging out. Lennox slams Santana back in a waist lock in the middle of the ring and Santana starts elbowing out of the hold again. Griffin is tagged in and Santana connects with strike on all three DarkState members. Santana hits a double cutter on Griffin and Lennox and tags out to Hendry. Hendry clotheslines all three members and hits Griffin with a DDT and Lennox with a Fallaway Slam. Hendry hits Shugars with a Fallaway Slam as well and then goes to chokeslam Shugars. Shugars is slammed down and covered for a near fall. All six members get in the ring and they all start fighting. DarkState gets knocked out of the ring. Williams argues with Santana and Hendry and Santana and Hendry clock Williams and then fly over the ropes onto DarkState. All of DarkState now pile into the ring and The System from TNA run in to even the odds and then bell rings when all hell breaks loose again.

Winners by DQ: DarkState

Arianna Grace is backstage with some of the NXT Women's lockerroom. Kali Armstrong comes by and makes fun of Karmen Petrovich and Petrovich gets upset and suggests they fight tonight.

Part II to The D'Angelo Family inception video plays. We see the introduction of Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo to the family.

Match 2 - WWE Evolve Women's Championship Match: Kali Armstrong(c) -vs- Karmen Petrovich

The women lock up at the bell and Armstrong slams down Petrovich right away. Petrovich kicks Armstrong and then connects with some body kicks. Armstrong comes back with some punches knocking down Petrovich. Armstrong slams down Petrovich and Jordynne Grace runs out and takes out Armstrong and then attacks Petrovich. The match ends and Grace calls out Blake Monroe.

Winner by DQ: Kali Armstrong

Instead of coming out, Monroe plays a video where she says she hates Grace. Monroe invites Grace to come watch her debut singles match. Back in the ring, Stevie Turner and Robert Stone try to calm Grace down. Grace beats them both up.

The Undertaker's LFG team is talking backstage. Trick Williams comes by and tells them that when Williams is in the room, everyone shuts up and does what he says. Williams says Taker's team is wasting his time and he leaves. Undertaker calls his team and we cut to commercial.

Ava is backstage and Jasper Troy comes in because Ava wanted to talk to him. Ava tells Troy he can't just attack people and that he's in NXT now and he has to prove who he is during the matches she authorizes. Ava tells him they settle things in the ring, so next week he will have a match against Ricky Saints.

Part III of the D'Angelo Family Saga, with the introduction of Adriana Rizzo and Luca Crusifino to the Family.

Kelly Kincaid talks to Lash Legend backstage. Legend talks about how dominant she was in the Battle Royal at Evolution. Legend says she has her sights set on the NXT Championship now. Jaida Parker comes by and says she's next in line.

Match 3 - Family Business Triple Threat Match: Tony D'Angelo -vs- Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo -vs- Luca Crusifino

D'Angelo starts on Stacks first and then takes on Crusifino. Stacks kicks Crusifino and D'Angelo takes both Stacks and Crusifino. Stacks looks for a hidden crowbar but D'Angelo tells him he knows Stacks' tricks and throws him across the ring. Crusifino tackles D'Angelo and then hits a DDT on both Stacks and D'Angelo. Crusifino sends D'Angelo out of the ring, D'Angelo pulls Stacks out of the ring and Crusifino takes them both out with a baseball slide. Back in the ring, Stacks knocks both Crusifino and D'Angelo out of the ring and we cut to a commercial.

We're back and D'Angelo and Stacks trade punches and D'Angelo rolls up Stacks for a two count. Stacks slaps D'Angelo in a crossface and Crusifino locks Stacks in one whole D'Angelo is locked in one. The holds are broken and Stacks stomps on Crusifino in the corner and then chokes out D'Angelo on the opposite side of the ring. Stacks slams into both men in the corner and covers D'Angelo for a near fall. Stacks punches Crusifino and D'Angelo is pushed into Crusifino sending him out of the ring. In the ring, Stacks gets thrown out of the ring by D'Angelo sending Stacks onto Crusifino outside the ring. D'Angelo then clotheslines Crusifino and Stacks tries to hit D'Angelo with a crowbar but misses. Stacks throws D'Angelo into the steel steps and then slams him in the ring and covers for a near fall. Crusifino smokes Stacks in the ring and tries to suplex D'Angelo. D'Angelo hits a double German Suplex on both Crusifino and Stacks and tries for a pin but it's broken. Stacks is placed on the top rope and Crusifino powerbombs D'Angelo who slams Stacks off the top rope. D'Angelo then runs at both Crusifino and Stacks and powerbombs Stacks into the turnbuckle. Crusifino takes out D'Angelo and Stacks and hits a codebreaker on D'Angelo and slams Stacks and covers Stacks for a near fall. D'Angelo is double teamed and Crusifino is sent out of the ring and Stacks covers for a near fall. Stacks crawls over to his crowbar but Crusifino stops him from getting it. Crusifino gets the crowbar and goes to hit Stacks with it but Stacks spears him into the ringpost. Stacks then goes to hit Crusifino with the crowbar but D'Angelo spears Stacks through the wall by the timekeepers area. D'Angelo chokeslams Crusifino through the announce desk. D'Angelo hits a spinebuster on Stacks and gets the win.

Winner: Tony D'Angelo

Backstage, Tavion Heights talks to Wren Sinclair. Heights asks her why she threw in the towel last week. Heights says he knows what he's capable of and Charlie Dempsey comes in and Heights says he has nothing to say to Dempsey. Dempsey says they can settle this next week. Sinclair says she has something planned for her next week as she takes on Blake Monroe.

Josh Briggs walks backstage and looks to be headed to the ring.

We come back from commercial break and Josh Briggs is in the ring. He talks about Yoshiki Inamura's match against Oba Femi. Briggs says he's mad because Inamura has been here for less than a year and he got a title shot. Briggs says he's been here for four years and he still hasn't gotten a title shot. Briggs says Inamura is too nice and this is a business and you take your shot by any means necessary. Oba Femi comes out and tells Briggs that his match against Inamura wasn't supposed to be about Briggs but he made it about him. He says Briggs ruined the match and his jealousy makes people questioning his win. Briggs says Femi is about to break and tells him nothing lasts forever. Inamura comes by and tells Briggs he doesn't speak for him and asks what he's doing. Femi says Inamura deserves his title shots but Briggs doesn't. Inamura tells Briggs to stay quiet and says he's his own man and he will fight with honour. Briggs tells Inamura that they should have a triple threat match next week. Briggs attacks Femi and Femi accidentally punches Inamura and Briggs hits Inamura accidentally too. Security comes by to separate everyone.

Fatal Influence warms up backstage and we cut to commercial.

Kelly Kincaid talks to Ricky Saints backstage. Saints tells Jasper Troy he made a mistake by interfering in his match and vows to take down Jasper Troy.

Backstage, Zaria, Sol Ruca and Masha Slamovich hang out. The Culling is listening in and Izzi Dame talks to Tatum Paxley. Paxley thinks she ruined everything and Dame tells Paxley to not worry and that they're friends.

Match 4: Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) -vs- Sol Ruca, Zaria & Masha Slamovich

Henley and Zaria start off the match. Zaria pushes Henley to the corner and Henley comes back and tries to take down Zaria with a hairmare but Zaria knocks down Henley. Ruca is tagged in and she works on Henley's arm. Slamovich is now tagged in and she slams down Henley a few times with snapmares. Slamovich kicks Henley and covers for a two count. Nyx is tagged in and she kicks Slamovich in the gut and then tries to cover her but Slamovich kicks out. Nyx is taken down with kicks and punches and she tags Jayne. Jayne is rolled up a couple times and Jayne kicks out. Jayne hits a hurricanrana on Slamovich and covers her for a near fall. Slamovich beats up Jayne in the corner and Zaria and Ruca are tagged in and Jayne is double teamed and covered by Ruca and she kicks out. In the crowd, Ava talks to Lexis King who is watching the match. Back in the ring, Ruca slams down Jayne and then rides her like a surfboard. Nyx interferes and Jayne superkicks Ruca. Henley is tagged in and we cut to commercial.

Back to the main event, Nyx slams Ruca down and tags in Jayne. Jayne kicks Ruca in the corner and then slaps her in a chin lock. Ruca breaks the hold and Jayne jumps onto Ruca's back and Ruca hits a stunner knocking both women down. Nyx is tagged in and Zaria is tagged in too. Zaria destroys Nyx and then attacks Henley. Jayne is tagged in and Zaria is superkicked by Nyx and then taken down by Jayne with a neckbreaker. Zaria is covered and kicks out at two. Jayne slams into Zaria in the corner and then tags in Henley. Henley tags in Nyx and Fatal Influence take turns beating on Zaria. Zaria tags out to Slamovich and Slamovich clotheslines Jayne and then kicks down Nyx. Slamovich hits a rolling kick on Jayne and covers her for two. Jayne rolls up Slamovich and Slamovich kicks out. Slamovich is taken down with a clotheslines and some strikes and is covered again but kicks out. Henley is now tagged in and Slamovich is double teamed. Jayne is tagged back in and she kicks Slamovich and covers until Zaria breaks the pin. All six women now go at it in the ring and Zaria cleans house. Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley come out. Zaria and Ruca take care of them, and Hank & Tank come out to take out the rest of The Culling. In the ring, Slamovich slams down Jayne and gets the win.

Winners: Masha Slamovich, Sol Ruca & Zaria

After the match, Slamovich poses with both belts before giving Jayne her NXT title. Slamovich poses in the ring as we get a recap of what's ahead of us next week aaaannd the show goes off the air.