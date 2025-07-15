Charlotte Flair’s 93-Year-Old Grandmother Attended WWE Evolution 2

Charlotte Flair had a deeply personal reason to cherish her appearance at WWE Evolution 2 this past Sunday. While the 14-time World Champion teamed up with Alexa Bliss in a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way Tag Match, the night carried extra meaning as Flair was joined by a very special family member at ringside.
Competing against The Kabuki Warriors, The Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, and NXT standouts Sol Ruca and Zaria, Flair and Bliss were unable to secure the victory. However, the presence of Flair’s 93-year-old grandmother made the night unforgettable for The Queen.
Following the event, Flair took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartfelt image of her grandmother watching from the crowd and revealed it was only her second time attending a live WWE event.
“My 93-year-old Grandmommy made it to EVOLUTION 🦋 💜🥺. (her 2nd show)!” Flair wrote.
My 93 yr old Grandmommy made it to EVOLUTION., Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 15, 2025
🦋💜🥹 (her 2nd show)! pic.twitter.com/3N5vmLxDJ6
