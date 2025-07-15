×
Kevin Von Erich Confirmed As AEW Coach By Tony Khan

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 15, 2025
AEW continues to embrace wrestling history by involving legendary figures in key backstage roles, and one of those names currently working behind the scenes is Kevin Von Erich.

Ahead of AEW All In: Texas, company president Tony Khan confirmed that the iconic Von Erich family patriarch is now part of AEW in a coaching capacity. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Khan shared, “Kerry was the first wrestler from the Von Erichs that I saw as a kid when he was called the Texas Tornado. The Von Erichs have a great history. Kevin works with us now [as a coach], and his sons [Marshall and Ross] are part of AEW. They’re also champions.”

Kevin Von Erich, now 68, remains the last surviving brother of the famed Von Erich family, who left an indelible mark on pro wrestling while enduring significant tragedy. His brothers Kerry, David, and Mike all passed away at a young age, cementing the family's legacy as both influential and heartbreakingly short-lived in parts.

This past Saturday, Kevin made an appearance at AEW All In: Texas, where he watched proudly as his sons, Marshall and Ross, teamed with Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara to defeat Shane Taylor Promotions during the pre-show.

Following their win, Kevin joined the group inside the ring for a celebratory moment. Later that night, Dustin Rhodes captured the vacant TNT Championship in a four-way match after the title was relinquished due to an injury sustained by Adam Cole.

