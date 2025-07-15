Anthem President Drops MAJOR Tease Ahead of TNA Slammiversary 2025

A recent post from Anthem Sports Group President Carlos Silva has stirred speculation that AJ Styles might appear at this Sunday’s TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view.
In a tweet about the event's high ticket demand, Silva wrote, “This event will be TNA’s greatest achievement and trust me it’s going to be PHENOMENAL.” Fans quickly latched onto the word “phenomenal,” linking it to Styles’ nickname and legacy with the company.
The buzz is further fueled by reports that Styles was backstage at TNA’s Final Resolution in December.
AJ Styles, a cornerstone of TNA during its early years, held multiple world titles and helped define the promotion before joining WWE in 2016. His impact as a “TNA Original” makes any hint of a return big news.
The current partnership between WWE and TNA makes this kind of crossover more possible than ever. Past months have already seen stars like Jordynne Grace and Trick Williams cross over between brands.
Styles is currently active on WWE Raw, feuding with Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. While his appearance at Slammiversary is only speculation, fans are now watching closely for a potential “Phenomenal” moment.
We’re moving the stage back to accommodate more fans. This event will be TNA’s greatest achievement and trust me it’s going to be PHENOMENAL. #Slammiversary #TNA @ThisIsTNA pic.twitter.com/9BUxjiIQjj, Carlos Silva (@carlossilva) July 15, 2025
