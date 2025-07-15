Meet New WWE Female Referee: Vicky D’Errico

WWE fans took notice during Evolution this past weekend when a new face made her in-ring debut, not as a Superstar, but as a referee. That referee, Vicky D’Errico, has now officially confirmed her identity on social media after going viral during the show.

D’Errico officiated the NXT Women’s Championship match at the all-women’s premium live event and quickly became a topic of conversation online. Shortly after the show, she posted on X to acknowledge her presence and confirm that the match marked her first official outing as a WWE referee.

Though new to the WWE spotlight, D’Errico has been with the company since last year, working behind the scenes and preparing for her in-ring debut. She received a public congratulations from WWE Head Referee Darryl Sharma, who praised her performance in a post shared on the night of Evolution.

Before stepping into the black-and-white stripes, D’Errico made a name for herself in the combat sports world. She previously competed as a professional boxer under Barstool Sports' Rough N’ Rowdy banner, going undefeated and even capturing the Women’s Middleweight Championship.

D’Errico now joins Jessika Carr and Daphne LaShaun as one of the only three active female referees in WWE. While the role of referee has traditionally been dominated by men, WWE continues to expand its representation, with more women stepping into officiating roles across all brands.