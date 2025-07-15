CM Punk Secures SummerSlam Showdown With Gunther After Gauntlet Match Victory

CM Punk is heading to SummerSlam with gold on his mind.
On the latest episode of WWE RAW, a high-stakes Gauntlet Match was held to determine who would challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. The match featured several top stars including LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Bron Breakker, creating a chaotic environment from the very beginning.
Punk, entering last, had to overcome outside interference from Bronson Reed as well as a fierce final showdown with Breakker. After taking out Reed and withstanding Breakker's aggression, Punk connected with his signature diving elbow drop from the ropes to score the victory. With that win, "The Voice of the Voiceless" secured his place in one of SummerSlam’s headline bouts.
WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, across August 2 and 3. The updated card now includes:
Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk
WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill
WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY
WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria
Tag Match: Jelly Roll & Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
