×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

CM Punk Secures SummerSlam Showdown With Gunther After Gauntlet Match Victory

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 15, 2025
CM Punk Secures SummerSlam Showdown With Gunther After Gauntlet Match Victory

CM Punk is heading to SummerSlam with gold on his mind.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, a high-stakes Gauntlet Match was held to determine who would challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. The match featured several top stars including LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Bron Breakker, creating a chaotic environment from the very beginning.

Punk, entering last, had to overcome outside interference from Bronson Reed as well as a fierce final showdown with Breakker. After taking out Reed and withstanding Breakker's aggression, Punk connected with his signature diving elbow drop from the ropes to score the victory. With that win, "The Voice of the Voiceless" secured his place in one of SummerSlam’s headline bouts.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, across August 2 and 3. The updated card now includes:

  • Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

  • WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

  • WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

  • WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

  • WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

  • Tag Match: Jelly Roll & Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 15th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT Live

Sebring, Florida

Jul. 18th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Antonio, Texas

Jul. 18th 2025

#smackdown

WWE SuperShow

Corpus Christi, Texas

Jul. 19th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Tampa, Florida

Jul. 19th 2025

#nxt

TNA Slammiversary 2025

Elmont, New York

Jul. 20th 2025

#slammiversary

WWE SuperShow

Edinburg, Texas

Jul. 20th 2025

#supershow

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Jul. 21st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy