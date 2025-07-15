Roman Reigns Returns With New Identity During WWE Raw Chaos

The Tribal Chief made a stunning return during the final moments of WWE Raw, but with a new identity and familiar purpose. Roman Reigns is back, and he made sure the WWE Universe felt his presence.

After CM Punk defeated Bron Breakker to officially earn a WWE World Heavyweight Championship opportunity at SummerSlam, things descended into chaos. Jey Uso arrived to assist Punk, only for both men to be blindsided by Breakker and Bronson Reed, who launched a brutal post-match assault.

With the scene set for a devastating Tsunami from Reed, the arena erupted as Roman Reigns' entrance music echoed through the speakers. Reigns returned to a thunderous ovation, storming the ring to fend off Breakker and Reed, sending both men packing. He then extended a hand to Jey Uso, helping him to his feet, while Punk slowly recovered nearby.

The final moments saw Reigns, Jey, and Punk stand united, staring down Paul Heyman’s new alliance of Breakker and Reed, who were left without Seth Rollins by their side. WWE later acknowledged Reigns’ return on social media, referring to him as “OTC1” which may hint at a new direction for the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While his exact role remains unclear, Roman Reigns is back and his next move is already a major talking point.

Monday Night ROMAN REIGNS pic.twitter.com/40zk5BEJd4 , WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2025

