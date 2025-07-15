×
Roman Reigns Was Supposed to Get a New WWE Championship On-Screen

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 15, 2025
Roman Reigns Was Supposed to Get a New WWE Championship On-Screen

WWE has unveiled a luxury collector’s item that was once intended for Roman Reigns' storyline on television. The newly released “Tribal Chief Championship Replica Title Belt” is now available on WWE Shop, but it was not always meant to be a simple commemorative product.

Plans Behind The Belt

According to WrestleVotes, WWE originally developed the belt as a key part of a storyline between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, with discussions dating back to December 2024. The idea was for Reigns to receive the custom championship in a segment that would have aired on Netflix. The design was reportedly meant to echo the “People’s Championship” presented to The Rock, adding another symbol of dominance to Reigns’ legacy as the “Tribal Chief.”

However, those creative plans were ultimately scrapped, and WWE pivoted to turning the belt into a high-end fan collectible instead.

The Final Product

The “Roman Reigns’s Tribal Chief Championship Replica Title Belt” is now being marketed as a premium collector’s item rather than an on-screen accolade. Priced at $599.99, it is listed on WWEShop.com as a “Special Event Item” and serves as a tribute to Reigns’ historic run atop WWE.

