Naomi To Defend Women’s World Title In Triple Threat Match At WWE SummerSlam

Coming off a historic night at Evolution, WWE wasted no time setting the stage for one of SummerSlam’s marquee title bouts. During the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, it was confirmed that Naomi will put her newly-won Women’s World Championship on the line in a high-stakes Triple Threat match. She will defend against two former champions, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

Naomi opened the show with a bold message. This was her first appearance on Raw since cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to win the title the night before. Radiating confidence, Naomi stood in the ring and made it clear she is embracing a new chapter.

“They were not feeling the glow before, but they are feeling her now,” Naomi said to the crowd. She addressed speculation that she would cash in on Tiffany Stratton instead, adding, “Nobody knew my next move, and that is why I am standing here as the champion.” Naomi made it clear that her days on SmackDown are behind her and warned the Raw women’s division, “Proceed with caution.”

Her moment was interrupted by Rhea Ripley, who came to the ring with a clear message of her own. Ripley was furious over what had happened at Evolution. She reminded Naomi that her plan was to defeat Iyo Sky and reclaim the title, but now she was coming after Naomi. “You are on my list,” Ripley said with venom.

Iyo Sky soon entered the mix and addressed Ripley directly. “With respect,” she said, “get in line.” Sky was determined to reclaim the gold she had lost and had no intention of letting Ripley take that chance away.

The tension escalated until Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made his way to the ring. He acknowledged the physical war between Ripley and Sky at Evolution, calling it “magic,” before making it official: Naomi will defend her Women’s World Championship in a Triple Threat Match against both Ripley and Sky at WWE SummerSlam.

SummerSlam takes place across two nights, August 2nd and 3rd, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

It is OFFICIAL at SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/0SO6rWHHOx , WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2025

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Sign up here - Become a Member