×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Naomi To Defend Women’s World Title In Triple Threat Match At WWE SummerSlam

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 15, 2025
Naomi To Defend Women’s World Title In Triple Threat Match At WWE SummerSlam

Coming off a historic night at Evolution, WWE wasted no time setting the stage for one of SummerSlam’s marquee title bouts. During the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, it was confirmed that Naomi will put her newly-won Women’s World Championship on the line in a high-stakes Triple Threat match. She will defend against two former champions, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

Naomi opened the show with a bold message. This was her first appearance on Raw since cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to win the title the night before. Radiating confidence, Naomi stood in the ring and made it clear she is embracing a new chapter.

“They were not feeling the glow before, but they are feeling her now,” Naomi said to the crowd. She addressed speculation that she would cash in on Tiffany Stratton instead, adding, “Nobody knew my next move, and that is why I am standing here as the champion.” Naomi made it clear that her days on SmackDown are behind her and warned the Raw women’s division, “Proceed with caution.”

Her moment was interrupted by Rhea Ripley, who came to the ring with a clear message of her own. Ripley was furious over what had happened at Evolution. She reminded Naomi that her plan was to defeat Iyo Sky and reclaim the title, but now she was coming after Naomi. “You are on my list,” Ripley said with venom.

Iyo Sky soon entered the mix and addressed Ripley directly. “With respect,” she said, “get in line.” Sky was determined to reclaim the gold she had lost and had no intention of letting Ripley take that chance away.

The tension escalated until Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made his way to the ring. He acknowledged the physical war between Ripley and Sky at Evolution, calling it “magic,” before making it official: Naomi will defend her Women’s World Championship in a Triple Threat Match against both Ripley and Sky at WWE SummerSlam.

SummerSlam takes place across two nights, August 2nd and 3rd, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tweet

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard.  Sign up here -  

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 15th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT Live

Sebring, Florida

Jul. 18th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Antonio, Texas

Jul. 18th 2025

#smackdown

WWE SuperShow

Corpus Christi, Texas

Jul. 19th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Tampa, Florida

Jul. 19th 2025

#nxt

TNA Slammiversary 2025

Elmont, New York

Jul. 20th 2025

#slammiversary

WWE SuperShow

Edinburg, Texas

Jul. 20th 2025

#supershow

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Jul. 21st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy