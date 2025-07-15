WWE Staying Quiet on Seth Rollins Injury

A new update has surfaced concerning Seth Rollins following an apparent knee injury sustained over the weekend. WWE has yet to make any detailed comment, but according to new reports, the injury is believed to be legitimate. There is also speculation that WWE may have used a storyline to conceal an existing issue Rollins was already facing prior to his match.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that people inside WWE have been “very quiet” about the injury’s severity. Triple H confirmed during the post-Evolution press conference that Rollins was scheduled for an MRI on Monday in Birmingham, Alabama, and the full extent of the injury should be clearer within a few days.

Meltzer also referenced a report by John Pollock, which indicated that WWE had already planned an injury angle for Rollins ahead of his match. He suggested that this may have been a creative way to mask a real injury rather than introduce a fake one for storyline purposes. Given Rollins’ major role in WWE’s ongoing narratives, Meltzer argued it would not make sense for WWE to invent an injury unless it had some grounding in reality.

Meltzer said, “So I think, you know, by the night, they would have maybe known, but they’re very quiet about it. But I mean, the John Pollock thing, he was told on Thursday, I believe it was, but it was before Saturday that they were doing an injury angle. Was that a cover for, you know, the go in the match and do that thing as a cover for a real injury? I think so I don’t know they’re trying to keep I mean, believe me, they’re trying to keep it quiet. I had nobody deny to me there that who would know that? You know that John Pollock story was inaccurate, and if it was, I think there’d be many people who would have told me and I asked. It wasn’t like I’m waiting to hear from people. Nobody would tell me that the story was inaccurate. So I think that at that point, you go with the idea that that story is accurate, and you know what it means again, is he really hurt? You know, very likely I don’t think that they would do this now, because, let’s face it, this whole thing was built around Seth Rollins, and all of a sudden, you know, you gotta pivot with no Seth Rollins. So I think that the injury is real, and they wanted, you know, or he probably wanted to do whatever he did. It’s the only thing I can come up with, you know, to cover for it.”

As of now, WWE has not offered any official follow-up on Rollins' status or the MRI results. Fans are now anxiously awaiting further news, especially as SummerSlam approaches, with Rollins playing a central role in its build.