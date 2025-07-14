WWE Monday Night Raw Results - July 14, 2025

Tonight on RAW, the new WWE Women's World Champion - Naomi will be making an appearance, Gunther will be on hand keeping a close eye on the No. 1 Contender Gauntlet Match that will determine his next challenger, Chelsea Green locks up with Nikki Bella and more!

Check back for live results!

RAW opens with highlights from Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution 2.

We cut to the arena and we see Gunther, Jey Uso, CM Punk, and the trio of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman all arriving.

Naomi's music hits and she makes her way out to the ring with her Women's World Championship. The crowd starts chanting "You deserve it" and Naomi stops the chant and calls everyone out about thinking they knew what was coming. She talks about how everyone thought she would cash in on Tiffany Stratton but that's why she's now champ because no one knows her next move. She calls out Bianca Belair and tells her that she didn't betray Belair, she outgrew her. She talks about how she was the third wheel and now she's the main wheel. Naomi tells the RAW Women's locker room to proceed with caution. Rhea Ripley makes her way out to the ring interrupting Naomi. Ripley tells Naomi that she isn't cautious but that she's reckless and pissed. She had two goal, to beat Iyo Sky and to get back the Women's World Championship and because of Naomi she didn't meet those goals and now Naomi is on her list. This calls out Iyo Sky and she makes her way out to the ring to join Naomi and Ripley. Sky tells Ripley to get in line and that she walked into Evolution as the Women's World Champion and she wants to take her title back. Naomi tells both Ripley and Sky to get in the back of the line and get out of her face. They all start arguing which makes Adam Pearce come out with an announcement before this gets crazy. He congratulates Naomi and welcomes her to RAW, and tells Sky and Ripley that he understands why they're pissed off and tells them their match last night was magic. He says in three weeks, we are at SummerSlam and this SummerSlam is bigger than ever and everything has to be bigger. So at SummerSlam it'll be Iyo Sky -vs- Rhea Ripley -vs- Naomi for the Women's World Championship.

The Judgement Day is backstage with all their belts. Dominik Mysterio expresses his concern about being stalked by AJ Styles. Balor tells Mysterio not to worry and then gives props to Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez winning their match. Finn Balor suggests Mysterio accompany Rodriguez & Perez to their match against Asuka & Kairi Sane. Mysterio says he'll do it for Liv Morgan.

Match 1: The Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane & Asuka) -vs- The Judgement Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) w/Dominik Mysterio

Rodriguez and Sane start off and Sane uses her speed to dodge Rodriguez. Rodriguez tackles Sane to the mat and Asuka tags herself in. Asuka and Rodriguez trade holds and then Asuka gets on Rodriguez's back. Perez tags in and she takes down Asuka and covers for a near fall. Perez slaps Asuka and Asuka comes back with a bunch of strikes and then kicks down Perez. Sane is tagged in and Perez is double teamed. Sane covers Perez who kicks out. Sane slaps Perez in the corner and hits a flying elbow on Perez in the corner and then covers Perez for a near fall. Rodriguez tags herself in and Sane gets her in an arm bar and Asuka gets Perez in one too. Rodriguez picks up Sane and slams her onto Asuka and we cut to commercial.

Back to RAW, Sane is trying to tag out but Rodriguez keeps knocking her to the mat. Perez is tagged in and Sane kicks her and tags out to Asuka. Asuka takes out Perez and Rodriguez. Asuka kicks Perez in the corner and then kicks her in the middle of the ring. Asuka hits a Shining Wizard and covers Perez for a two count. Sane is tagged in and Perez is double teamed and covered and Rodriguez breaks the pin. Asuka is tagged in and Sane blind tags in and Perez is double teamed against but Mysterio distracts the ref. Sane covers and Rodriguez pulls Sane off of Perez. Asuka takes out Rodriguez outside the ring and then Asuka is tagged in and Asuka hits a missile drop kick on Perez. Asuka strikes Perez and then hits a German suplex. Mysterio distracts the ref again and Asuka strikes him off the apron. Perez rolls up Asuka and gets the win.

Winners: The Judgement Day

Jackie Redmond talks to Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Redmond asks about Seth Rollins. Heyman says Rollins has till next June to cash in his briefcase so his injury is irrelevant. What's relevant is Bron Breakker going through the gauntlet and tonight we see the rise of Breakker.

Lyra Valkyria is backstage and she's asked about Bayley. Valkyria says she's sick of Bayley and tonight she's going to put this baby to bed. Bayley comes by and tells Valkyria that she needs to win tonight.

Match 2 - Two out of Three Falls Intercontinental Championship No 1 Contenders Match: Bayley -vs- Lyra Valkyria

Bayley and Valkyria lock up and Valkyria gets Bayley on the mat with a headlock. Bayley gets Valkyria in the corner and the superstars are broken up by the ref. They lock up again and Valkyria hits some arm drags on Bayley and Bayley is sent out of the ring. Back in the ring, Valkyria hits Bayley with a hip toss and Bayley rolls up Valkyria and gets the first fall.

First Fall: Bayley

We come back from commercial break and round two is well underway. Bayley has Valkyria on the mat in an arm bar. Valkyria punches her way out of the hold and the two now trade punches. Valkyria starts kicking Bayley and then tries for a tornado DDT but Bayley counters it. Bayley is kicked into the corner and Valkyria now hits her tornado DDT followed by a Northern Lights Suplex and covers Bayley for a near fall. Valkyria kicks Bayley in the corner, Bayley swings Valkyria into the corner and covers Valkyria after an elbow to Valkyria's back. Valkyria is whipped into the corner and Valkyria buckles to the mat. Valkyria kicks Bayley out of the ring and Valkyria kicks Bayley through the ropes. Valkyria and Bayley battle on the apron and Bayley slams down Valkyria on the apron. In the ring, Bayley hits a spinning sidewalk slam and covers Valkyria for a near fall. Bayley punches out Valkyria and Valkyria rolls up Bayley and gets fall 2.

Second Fall: Lyra Valkyria

Bayley runs at Valkyria at the start of the third fall and kicks her in the head and covers for a two count and we get a commercial.

Back to the match, Valkyria hammers away at Bayley and hits a Dragon Screw on Bayley. Bayley guillotines Valkyria on the second rope and then kicks Valkyria in the head. Bayley goes for the Bayley to Belly suplex but Valkyria counters and gets on the top rope and Bayley catches her and hits The Bayley to Belly suplex and covers Valkyria and Valkyria kicks out at two. Bayley gets on the top turnbuckle and Valkyria joins her up there and is knocked down. Valkyria slams Bayley off the top rope and hits Nightwing and Bayley kicks out of the pin. The women now battle out on the apron and they trade punches on the apron. Valkyria suplexes Bayley on the apron and back in the ring, Bayley rolls up Valkyria who kicks out. Valkyria now rolls up Bayley and Bayley kicks out. Valkyria is knocked out of the ring again and Bayley heads out after her. Bayley kicks down Valkyria and hits a sunsetflip powerbomb on Valkyria into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Bayley comes off the top rope with an elbow onto Valkyria's back and Valkyria kicks out. Bayley slaps Valkyria in a crossface submission. Valkyria rolls through and hits Nightwing and covers Bayley for the win.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

After the match as Valkyria is celebrating in the ring, Becky Lynch comes out and gets in the ring. Lynch and Valkyria stare each other down in the middle of the ring.

Backstage, Jackie Redmond takes to Stephanie Vaquer. Vaquer says she's here to be champion and in Paris she will be champion. Chelsea Green, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre interrupt Vaquer. Green says she should be fighting for the title in Paris. Green calls La Primera, "La Primavera" and says she doesn't know what it means.

A video promo with Karrion Kross & Scarlett plays. They call out Sami Zayn and they call him a coward.

Match 3: Nikki Bella -vs- Chelsea Green w/The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven & Alba Fyre)

The women lock up at the bell and lock up a couple times and keep breaking the hold. Bella knocks down Green and rolls her up. Green slaps Bella and then cheap shots Bella. Bella hits a headscissor takedown and suplexes Green who rolls out of the ring. Bella goes out after her but The Secret Hervice stands between Bella and Green. In the ring, Green hits a backstabber on Bella and that sends Bella out of the ring. Green goes out after Bella and throws Bella into the barricades outside the ring. Back in the ring, Green hits a faceplant on Bella and covers her for a near fall. Green knocks down Bella again and then puts her in a headlock. Bella elbows out of the hold and takes down Green with clotheslines. Bella kicks Green off the second rope and covers Green for a two count. Green hits a neckbreaker on Bella and covers Bella for a near fall. Bella hits Green with a Bella Buster. Niven and Fyre distract the ref. Green now tries to hit the Unprettier on Bella but Bella counters. Bella hits The Rack Attack 2.0 and gets the win.

Winner: Nikki Bella

After the match, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre take turns assaulting Nikki Bella. Stephanie Vaquer runs out and takes out Niven and Fyre. She then helps Nikki Bella up and they embrace.

The New Day and Grayson Waller are backstage with Adam Pearce. The New Day wants their rematch and Pearce tells them they have to earn that spot. As Pearce is leaving, he comes by The Judgement Day. Pearce asks Mysterio if he's been cleared to wrestle yet. Pearce says he called WWE medical, and they're going to check up on Mysterio to see if he can wrestle now. We see AJ Styles praying for Mysterio to be cleared.

Penta stretches backstage and Gunther walks by him and we cut to commercial.

Jackie Redmond talks to Rusev backstage and asks him what's next for him. Rusev says the world now knows he's more superior than Sheamus. Sheamus comes up to him and tells Rusev he's a cheater and says they have a rematch. Rusev says he's here to dominate gold, not gingers. Hahaha.

Gunther comes out to the ring and says he's in a great mood. He talks about retiring Bill Goldberg and talks about bullying and choking out Goldberg. He says there is only one question to be raised... "Who's next?" He says the answer will be seen soon after this gauntlet match. Bron Breakker comes out with Paul Heyman, ultimately interrupting Gunther's promo. Heyman starts his introduction and Gunther interrupts Heyman and says he isn't interested in what Heyman needs to say. Heyman tells Gunther to stick around and Breakker stands in Gunther's way. Heyman says Breakker will win and then beat Gunther.

Match 4 - No 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match: Bron Breakker w/Paul Heyman -vs- Penta -vs- CM Punk -vs- Jey Uso -vs- LA Knight

Gauntlet 1: Bron Breakker -vs- Penta

Penta attacks Breakker from the start. Breakker is punched in the corner and Breakker then tosses Penta across the ring. Breakker is taken down with a headscissor by Penta and then Penta kicks Breakker on the side of his head. Penta splashes onto Breakker and then chops him. Breakker hits a running clothesline on Penta knocking him to the mat. Penta rolls out to the apron and Breakker attacks but is sent out of the ring. Penta comes off over the top rope and swanton's onto Breakker and we cut to commercial.

Back to our Main Event, both men fight outside the ring and Penta is driven into the steel steps. Breakker military presses Penta and slams him down on the steps. In the ring, Breakker stomps on Penta and then suplexes Penta. Penta guillotines Breakker and Breakker suplexes Penta and covers him for a near fall. Breakker gets Penta in a chin lock and Penta punches his way out of it but Breakker just throws Penta across the ring. He throws Penta again and runs at Penta who superkicks Breakker. Penta hits a Slingblade on Breakker and then kicks Breakker with an enzuigiri and then hits his handstand kick. Penta slams down Breakker with a backstabber and covers for a near fall. Breakker knees Penta and Penta kicks Breakker. Penta goes for a springboard splash and Breakker spears him and pins him.

Penta has been eliminated

Gauntlet 2: Bron Breakker -vs- LA Knight

Knight starts with punches on Breakker and knocks him down with a neck breaker and covers Breakker for a two count. Knight works on Breakker's arm and then both men end up outside the ring. Knight drives Breakker into the ring post and back in the ring, Breakker tries to press Knight but his arm gives out. Knight kicks Breakker out of the ring, and then kicks him through the ropes and then slams Breakker's head into the announce desk. Knight throws Breakker onto the announce desk and then Breakker slams Knight into the announce desk and then lifts Knight and drops him on the announce desk. Back in the ring, Knight gets knocked off the top turnbuckle and we cut to a break.

Back to the Gauntlet Match, Breakker knocks Knight around on the mat and then chokes him out on the ropes. Breakker knees Knight and covers him for a two count. Knight and Breakker clothesline each other and they're both laid out. Knight punches Breakker and hits a neck breaker on Breakker. Breakker is DDT'd and Knight hits a top rope elbow and covers Breakker who kicks out at two. Knight goes for BFT and Breakker counters and Knight then counters Breakkers move and slams him down and covers Breakker for a near fall. Breakker slams Knight with a Gutbuster and then spears Knight and gets the win.

LA Knight has been eliminated

Gauntlet 3: Bron Breakker -vs- Jey Uso

Uso goes right after Breakker and punches him and then sends him out of the ring. Uso flies through the ropes with a suicide dive on Breakker and then gets back in the ring and gets the crowd to Yeet with him and we get a commercial break.

We come back to the show and see Breakker and Uso on the top rope. Uso cross body's onto Breakker and covers him for a near fall. Uso slams and enzuigiris Breakker in the corner. Uso slams into Breakker and covers Breakker for a two count. Breakker gets Uso on the top rope in the corner. Breakker is knocked down and he comes running back and hits his Frankensteiner and covers Uso for a near fall. Uso superkicks Breakker two times and then spears Breakker and covers him for a near fall. Uso then goes for an Uso Splash and Bronson Reed runs down and knocks him off the ropes. Breakker spears Uso and gets the win.

Jey Uso has been eliminated

Gauntlet 4: Bron Breakker -vs- CM Punk

Punk goes after Breakker right away and hits a running bulldog on Breakker and then knocks him out of the ring and we cut to a commercial.

Back to our main event, Punk chops Breakker outside the ring and sends him back in the ring. Punk works on Breakkers arm and slams him down and covers Breakker for a two count. Punk hits an atomic drop and climbs the ropes. Breakker catches Punk and throws him across the ring. Breakker knees Punk in the corner and then punches Punk in the corner. Breakker catapults Punk into the bottom rope and then Punk is slammed down to the mat and covered again. Breakker puts Punk in a headlock and Punk breaks free and goes for GTS but Breakker counters and slams down Punk and covers for another near fall. Punk boots Breakker and Breakker hits a Frankensteiner on Punk but Punk rolls through and tries to get a pin but Breakker kicks out. Punk kicks Breakker to the mat and then hits him with some punches. Punk takes down Breakker with a neck breaker and then knees Breakker in the corner. Breakker is clotheslined down and Punk climbs the ropes and Bronson Reed gets involved and Punk punches him off the apron. Punk hits a flying elbow and covers Breakker for a near all. Punk then gets Breakker in an Anaconda Vice and Reed runs in the ring and starts beating on Punk. Jey Uso runs out to even the odds. Uso kicks Reed out of the ring and back in the ring, Punk kicks Breakker and hits GTS and gets the win.

Winner: CM Punk

After the match, Bronson Reed ambushes Punk and Jey Uso runs in to help Punk. Uso beats on Reed and is met with a spear by Breakker. Breakker then spears Punk and Reed then places both Uso and Punk beside each other goes to Tsunami them when Roman Reigns' music hits and he makes his way out to the ring. Breakker and Reed go to attack Reigns but Reigns beats on Breakker and then hits a Samoan Drop on Reed and Superman Punches Breakker. Reed then gets speared by Reigns. Reigns helps up Jey Uso and then Reigns locks eyes with Punk and they just stare at each other. Reigns, Punk and Uso stand in the ring as Breakker, Reed and Heyman regroup at the entry way and then end credits start to roll.