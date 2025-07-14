Gail Kim Issues Strong Statement After WWE Evolution 2

Following the conclusion of WWE Evolution 2, a major voice in women’s wrestling has spoken out against the online negativity surrounding the show. TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim issued a passionate public statement addressing the wave of body-shaming remarks directed at some of the legends who returned for the event. Kim, known for her in-ring excellence and advocacy for women’s wrestling, asked fans to shift their focus away from appearances and toward honoring the legacy and impact of these performers.

Kim took to Twitter to express concern over the volume of negative comments aimed at the physical appearances of returning stars. She pointed out that this kind of scrutiny has real consequences, especially when it comes to body image issues faced by wrestlers past and present.

“I’m noticing a lot of comments regarding the legends that were on Evolution last night,” Kim wrote. “It seems like a huge amount of comments are in regards to their aging and looks. That’s where all our dysmorphia comes from which I still go through today.”

A Plea To ‘Remember And Celebrate’

Kim highlighted the contrast between fans’ excitement ahead of the event and their critiques once the legends appeared. She urged fans to take a more respectful and appreciative approach to their comments.

“Think before you comment,” she continued. “Pre PPV, people were just excited about who they could possibly see show up. Then when they see them, critiques on their looks. Please don’t do this. We are all human beings. Remember and celebrate what they gave to the business.”

Legends who took part in Evolution 2 included Torrie Wilson, Cherry, and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who not only made an appearance but stepped back into the ring for a WWE Women’s Championship match against Tiffany Stratton. The bout received significant praise from fans and critics alike.

