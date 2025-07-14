WWE Report Clears Up Saraya and AJ Lee Evolution Speculation

Following WWE Evolution’s all-women premium live event, questions quickly circulated online regarding the absence of two popular former Divas Champions. Speculation about Saraya (formerly Paige) and AJ Lee began picking up momentum on social media ahead of the event, prompting a new report to clear up the situation.
PWInsider has confirmed that neither Saraya nor AJ Lee were ever planned for any involvement in the show.
Despite social media buzz, Saraya was never expected to appear at Evolution as she is currently enjoying time in Hawaii. As for AJ Lee, her name entered the conversation after WWE uploaded recent YouTube content that included clips featuring her, but the report noted there was no connection between that content and any intended appearance.
Saraya’s public support for the Evolution event on her social channels contributed to the growing fan theories. Meanwhile, AJ Lee’s name has routinely surfaced in return rumors since her husband CM Punk rejoined WWE last year, though those hopes were once again shut down with this latest update.
Although neither woman was part of the event, Evolution still featured several iconic names from the past. Trish Stratus returned to action in a championship match against Tiffany Stratton, while other legends such as Jazz, Ivory, and Cherry were also present to mark the occasion.
