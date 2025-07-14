Nikki Bella Returns to Action Tonight on WWE Raw

Following a monumental weekend of back-to-back WWE events, Monday Night Raw returns tonight with major developments expected from both Saturday Night’s Main Event and the all-women’s Evolution premium live event. With two world champions set to appear, a WWE Hall of Famer back in action, and a rising star preparing to make a crucial decision, the fallout is sure to shape the road to SummerSlam and beyond.

Fresh off her championship triumph at Evolution, newly crowned Women’s World Champion Naomi will appear live. Naomi made headlines when she successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the main event, dethroning Rhea Ripley in an emotional moment that left the WWE Universe buzzing.

Also slated to appear is World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. The champion retained his title in dominant fashion with a hard-hitting victory over Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event, further solidifying his place at the top of the Raw roster.

Nikki Bella is set to lace up her boots for a singles match against Chelsea Green. The Hall of Famer’s return to in-ring action is expected to bring both nostalgia and excitement to the show.

Additionally, Stephanie Vaquer, who won the Evolution Battle Royal, will be on Raw to announce which world champion she plans to challenge at the upcoming Clash in Paris event on August 31.

WWE is also expected to address the status of Seth Rollins after reports emerged of a knee injury suffered over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Gauntlet Match to determine the number one contender for GUNTHER’s title at SummerSlam will take place tonight. The participants are CM Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Penta, and Bron Breakker, all vying for a shot at championship gold.

