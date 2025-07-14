Nikki Bella Returns to Action Tonight on WWE Raw

Following a monumental weekend of back-to-back WWE events, Monday Night Raw returns tonight with major developments expected from both Saturday Night’s Main Event and the all-women’s Evolution premium live event. With two world champions set to appear, a WWE Hall of Famer back in action, and a rising star preparing to make a crucial decision, the fallout is sure to shape the road to SummerSlam and beyond.
Fresh off her championship triumph at Evolution, newly crowned Women’s World Champion Naomi will appear live. Naomi made headlines when she successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the main event, dethroning Rhea Ripley in an emotional moment that left the WWE Universe buzzing.
Also slated to appear is World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. The champion retained his title in dominant fashion with a hard-hitting victory over Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event, further solidifying his place at the top of the Raw roster.
Nikki Bella is set to lace up her boots for a singles match against Chelsea Green. The Hall of Famer’s return to in-ring action is expected to bring both nostalgia and excitement to the show.
Additionally, Stephanie Vaquer, who won the Evolution Battle Royal, will be on Raw to announce which world champion she plans to challenge at the upcoming Clash in Paris event on August 31.
WWE is also expected to address the status of Seth Rollins after reports emerged of a knee injury suffered over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Gauntlet Match to determine the number one contender for GUNTHER’s title at SummerSlam will take place tonight. The participants are CM Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Penta, and Bron Breakker, all vying for a shot at championship gold.
Birmingham, Alabama
Jul. 14th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Jul. 15th 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 16th 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 17th 2025
Sebring, Florida
Jul. 18th 2025
San Antonio, Texas
Jul. 18th 2025
Corpus Christi, Texas
Jul. 19th 2025
Tampa, Florida
Jul. 19th 2025
Elmont, New York
Jul. 20th 2025
Edinburg, Texas
Jul. 20th 2025
Houston, Texas
Jul. 21st 2025
Houston, Texas
Jul. 22nd 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 23rd 2025
Kingston, Rhode Island
Jul. 24th 2025
Kingston, Rhode Island
Jul. 25th 2025
Citrus Springs, Florida
Jul. 25th 2025
Cleveland, Ohio
Jul. 25th 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 26th 2025
Mexico City
Jul. 26th 2025
Bartow, Florida
Jul. 26th 2025
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko
Jul. 27th 2025
