×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Nikki Bella Returns to Action Tonight on WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 14, 2025
Nikki Bella Returns to Action Tonight on WWE Raw

Following a monumental weekend of back-to-back WWE events, Monday Night Raw returns tonight with major developments expected from both Saturday Night’s Main Event and the all-women’s Evolution premium live event. With two world champions set to appear, a WWE Hall of Famer back in action, and a rising star preparing to make a crucial decision, the fallout is sure to shape the road to SummerSlam and beyond.

Fresh off her championship triumph at Evolution, newly crowned Women’s World Champion Naomi will appear live. Naomi made headlines when she successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the main event, dethroning Rhea Ripley in an emotional moment that left the WWE Universe buzzing.

Also slated to appear is World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. The champion retained his title in dominant fashion with a hard-hitting victory over Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event, further solidifying his place at the top of the Raw roster.

Nikki Bella is set to lace up her boots for a singles match against Chelsea Green. The Hall of Famer’s return to in-ring action is expected to bring both nostalgia and excitement to the show.

Additionally, Stephanie Vaquer, who won the Evolution Battle Royal, will be on Raw to announce which world champion she plans to challenge at the upcoming Clash in Paris event on August 31.

WWE is also expected to address the status of Seth Rollins after reports emerged of a knee injury suffered over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Gauntlet Match to determine the number one contender for GUNTHER’s title at SummerSlam will take place tonight. The participants are CM Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Penta, and Bron Breakker, all vying for a shot at championship gold.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard.  Sign up here -  

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Birmingham, Alabama

Jul. 14th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 15th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT Live

Sebring, Florida

Jul. 18th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Antonio, Texas

Jul. 18th 2025

#smackdown

WWE SuperShow

Corpus Christi, Texas

Jul. 19th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Tampa, Florida

Jul. 19th 2025

#nxt

TNA Slammiversary 2025

Elmont, New York

Jul. 20th 2025

#slammiversary

WWE SuperShow

Edinburg, Texas

Jul. 20th 2025

#supershow

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Jul. 21st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy