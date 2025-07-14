×
WWE Evolution Receives Strong Backstage Praise Following Naomi’s Title Victory

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 14, 2025
Following Sunday night’s all-women’s WWE Evolution premium live event, backstage sources are sharing high praise for how the show came together. The return of the groundbreaking event has not only drawn acclaim from fans but has also received glowing internal reviews from WWE talent and executives alike.

Many within WWE were especially pleased with the atmosphere, pacing, and storytelling throughout the show. The main event, which saw Naomi crowned as the new Women’s World Champion, was described as a major highlight. Those backstage reportedly view Naomi as a deeply respected figure, and her title win was met with a sense of pride and support from her peers.

There is already buzz internally about the future of Evolution. While no official decision has been made, there is a strong belief among those in WWE that the company “has to do” another Evolution following its success. WWE has yet to confirm a date for a follow-up event.

As for some of the names fans were hoping to see return, it was noted that Saraya (formerly Paige) was never scheduled for the event due to being in Hawaii. Additionally, there were no creative plans for AJ Lee to appear, despite her recent involvement in WWE’s YouTube content sparking speculation.

The aftermath of Evolution is expected to unfold on Monday Night Raw. Stephanie Vaquer, who won the Evolution battle royal, is anticipated to appear and reveal which champion she will face for a title match at Clash in Paris on August 31.

