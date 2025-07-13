Jade Cargill Puts Naomi Away In No Holds Barred Match At WWE Evolution

No Holds Barred Match: "the Queen of the Ring" Jade Cargill vs "Ms. Money in the Bank" Naomi (Special Ref: Bianca Belair)

We get our official rules, explaining that a No Holds Barred match is, essentially, a No DQ match. Our special guest referee, Bianca Belair, is out first, complete with ref 'fit. Naomi is out next at 8:57pm, followed by Jade Cargill. We get our bell four our fifth match at 8:59pm. Jade and Naomi clash right away and waste no time spilling to the outside. Naomi quickly works over Jade, then begins to throw some chairs into the ring. Jade rallies and spears Naomi outside the ring but fails to capitalize on it. The action heads back into the ring and Naomi keeps control. Naomi begins to sort for weapons and uses a steel chain while perched on the corner turnbuckle to rake Cargill's face. Jade sends Naomi to the canvas and wraps the chain around her fist and clocks Naomi. Jade grabs a camera from the cameraman and smacks Naomi with it. Cargill positions a trashcan over Naomi and attacks her.

Cargill retrieves a red, metal tool box and throws it at Naomi, who's seated at ringside. Naomi rolls out of the ring and the box loudly clashes to the ground, spilling tools. Naomi sends Cargill into the announce table. Naomi hits a basement dropkick on Cargill, who's laying alongside the announce table, causing a monitor mounted to the front of the announcer's table to crackle and mini-explode, I guess would be the word. Belair checks on Cargill. The action continues, back in the ring. Naomi drags Cargill over to a table, positioned upside down so its legs are facing up, and begins to rake Cargill's face against the metal table-legs. Naomi takes her to the ropes and drives Jade's face into the hardened apron side of the ring with her knees.

Naomi gets a chair and rams Cargill as she stands on the apron, causing Cargill to fall back and crash through a table set up at the ringside area. Naomi takes Jade back into the ring and positions a steel chair at her feet. Naomi plants Jade's face into the steel chair, then covers for two at 9:07pm. Naomi begins to stomp Cargill then sets up another table in the ring. Naomi pulls Cargill up and lays her across the table before slapping her. Naomi places a steel chair on top of Cargill and climbs up the turnbuckles. Cargill recovers and smacks Naomi across the back with the chair. Cargill climbs the turnbuckles and pulls Naomi up with her. Cargill hits the Jaded through the table! Cargill covers to pick up the win at 9:09pm.

Your Winner, Jade Cargill! (10 minutes)

