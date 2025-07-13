Tiffany Stratton Beats Trish Stratus To Retain WWE Women’s Title At Evolution

WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton(c) vs Trish Stratus

After a video hyping the build to this, as limited as it, we finally get our entrances at 8:31pm. Trish Stratus is out first, followed by our champ, Tiffany Stratton. Trish Stratus, Tiffany Stratton, yeah, I'm not going to get those names mixed up. We're reminded that this is Trish's first singles match in eighteen years, and Cole points out that Trish's outfit pays homage to her "golden era" when she had the title decades ago. We get our introductions ahead of our bell at 8:34pm. Trish and Tiff circle then lock up. Tiff powers Trish back into the corner and the ref forces a break. Both women circle and lock up again, with Trish transitioning into a standing headlock before executing a side headlock takedown. The two engage in a ground game briefly before firing off a series of grapples and counters. Trish can still go. Trish with a nice head-scissors takedown and bow to a nice pop. Tiff slaps Trish! Trish slaps her back. Tiff intercepts a charging Trish with a shotgun dropkick. Stratton covers but only gets two. Stratton with a snap suplex. She pulls Stratus back up and the two battle to the apron. Stratus uses a head-scissors lock to send Stratton crashing to the floor for a nice pop.

Both women take it back into the ring and engage in a lengthy back-and-forth. Trish takes control for a period, showing off her athleticism as she takes it to the champ. Tiff fires off a unique offensive move of her own for a close call. Looks like a modified Falcon Arrow into a back breaker (or inverse lung blower?). Stratus looks for a roll-up but Stratton escapes and hits a basement dropkick. Tiff heads up top to boos. Stratton hits a Swanton off the top, covering, but Stratus kicks out. Well-executed spot. The champ starts up top but Stratus attacks her. The two battle on the middle rope in the corner. Trish looks for a Bulldog but Tiff shoves her off. Stratus hits the Stratusphere! Trish with a big kick to the head and a cover for two. Trish pulls Tiff up and calls for the Stratusfaction but Tiff escapes. Tiff with a Rolling Senton. The champ goes up top and dives but Trish gets the knees up! Trish hits the Stratusfaction and covers but Stratton kicks out at two. Stratus pulls Stratton into position near the corner. Stratus heads up top and looks for a Moonsault! Stratton gets the knees up! Stratus with an Alabama Slam. Stratus hits the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and covers for the win at 8:43pm!

Your Winner AND STILL WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton! (9 minutes)

