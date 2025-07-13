Judgment Day Retain Women’s Tag Team Titles In Four-Way Match At WWE Evolution

Women's Tag Team Fatal 4-Way Championship Match: the Judgment Day(c) vs Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs the Kabuki Warriors vs Sol Ruca & Zaria

The Kabuki Warriors are out first at 8:02pm. NXT's Sol Ruca & Zaria are out next to a good pop. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss are out next at 8:06pm. The champs, Perez & Raquel, are out last. We get our announcements and bell at 8:10pm. Kairi Sane and Roxanne Perez start us off, with Sane immediately charging in and hitting a dropkick. Sane takes control, dominating Perez. Sane tags in Asuka and they take a turn double-teaming Perez. Raquel is tagged in and dominates them slamming them on top of each other. Okay, bear with me as this match is fast paced. Raquel dominates for several moments. Bliss gets the tag in and comes in on fire, dropping everyone before running over to smack the tar out of Raquel. Tags happen frequently. Bliss is kept from tagging in Flair for the bulk of the match. Flair gets the hot tag and cleans house for a bit. Asuka gets a hot tag of her own and drops everyone. Sol Ruca impresses in her limited time in the spotlight. Asuka and Sane work together to work over Perez. Zaria makes the save at 8:18pm to keep this one alive. Flair again is given ample time to steal the spotlight. Sol Ruca hits a Sol Snatcher (or is it Sol Catcher?) on Flair. Bliss makes the save. Ruca restrains Bliss and Zaria charges; Flair saves Bliss and Zaria accidentally spears Ruca! Zaria eats a DDT from Bliss. Raquel enters and clotheslines Flair hard. Perez hits Pop-Rox on Flair. Raquel pulls Bliss up and hits a Tejana Bomb to the outside, wiping out the Kabuki Warriors and Zaria. Raquel with a Tejana Bomb on Sol Ruca, covering at 8:21pm to retain!

Your Winners AND STILL Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez! (11 minutes)

.@MsCharlotteWWE is just showing off 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/aXvj2ldZtf — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2025