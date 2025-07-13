Blake Monroe Turns On Jordynne Grace, Gives Jacy Jayne Win At WWE Evolution

NXT Women's Championship Match: Jacy Jayne(c) vs Jordynne Grace w/ Blake Monroe

Jordynne Grace begins her entrance at 7:41pm. Blake Monroe will be in her corner tonight and we're shown a backstage clip from earlier, where Grace asks Monroe to be out in support of her. Jacy Jayne is out next at 7:41pm, accompanied by Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx. We get our introductions ahead of our bell at 7:45. We're reminded that the winner will face TNA's Masha Slamovich in a winner-takes -all, title-for-title match at Slammiversary. Jayne and Grace engage right at the bell. Jayne takes an early control. Jayne uses the bottom rope to guillotine/catapult Grace. Jayne stands on Grace on the outside of the ring, taunting her. When the ref is distracted, Fatal Influence briefly get involved, attacking Grace (seated in the corner) from outside the ring. Jayne maintains control for the first several minutes, putting on what Wade Barrett calls a "masterclass." Grace finally uses a jawbreaker to gain some separation.

Both women begin to slug it out as they rise simultaneously. Grace takes the champ to the corner but Jayne escapes and lays into her with several chops. Grace and Jayne continue to clash in the corner. Grace finally starts to chain moves together at 7:50pm. Grace with a deadlift small package bomb for a cover attempt. Jayne kicks out at two. Grace looks for a pump-handle but Jayne blocks it. Grace goes for a Vader Bomb but Jayne rolls out of the way. Jayne with a superkick. Jayne's looking pretty darn good tonight. Grace and Jayne battle at the ropes. Jayne hits a draping neckbreaker and covers for two. Jayne yells at Grace and stomps her face into the canvas to big boos.

Grace fires off a Sunset Flip out of the corner for a quick two. Jayne rolls Grace up for two; Grace again rolls Jayne up for two. Grace with an anchor hook leg/back drop and another pin attempt, this time for a more proper two. Grace charges the corner; Jayne counters with an elbow. Grace charges again and is popped over the ropes. Grace clubs Jayne and climbs up top, only to be kicked in the face by Jayne. Jayne climbs up and looks for a Hurricanrana--and connects! Jayne with a running knee to Grace! Jayne covers and gets two. Jayne has Grace's number and has all night. Jayne gives orders to Fallon Henley, who slides the belt into the ring. Blake Monroe heads Henley with a headbutt then...pretends to faint. Jayne is distracted. Grace rolls her up from behind for a very close two. Grace with an uppercut and both women are down. Nyx picks up the title but Monroe charges in with a clothesline. Monroe grabs the title and tells Grace she's got it. Fallon Henley distracts the ref as Grace and Jayne battle. Jayne whips Grace into the ropes--and Blake Monroe clubs Grace across the back with the title! Jayne quickly rolls Grace up and picks up the win at 7:56pm! Michael Cole questions if this was an accident or not. Monroe enters the ring, hands Jayne the title to boos, poses, then leaves as Grace looks furious.

Your Winner AND STILL NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne! (11 minutes)