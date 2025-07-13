Becky Lynch Retains WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title At Evolution

Women's Intercontinental Triple-Threat Championship Match: Becky Lynch(c) vs Bayley vs Lyra Valkyria

At 7:11pm EST, Bayley begins her entrance. Thank god. She gets a great welcome from the Atlanta crowd. Out next is Lyra Valkyria at 7:13pm. She gets a pop, just not a Bayley-sized pop. Out last is our champ, Becky Lynch, at 7:14pm. We're reminded that Alicia Taylor is filling in on ring announce duties for the sick Jillian Garcia. We get our opening bell at 7:16pm. All three women take the opening moments to size each other up. Bayley and Lyra face Becky, then Bayley works the crowd, getting them fired up. Bayley then immediately clotheslines Lyra, sending her rolling out. Becky and Bayley square up and begin to unload on each other. Becky gets the upper hand with an uppercut. Bayley fires off a snap back suplex and taunts, only to be attacked from behind by Lyra. Bayley fights back and looks for an early pin attempt on Valkyria.

Valkyria escapes and Bayley's sent out of the ring. Lynch and Lyra engage in a series of counters until Bayley gets involved. Lyra takes a turn in control, clearing the ring and playing up to the crowd. Becky & Bayley work together for a moment to catch Lyra as she attempts to take them out ring-side. The truce lasts only seconds, with both women beginning to lay into each other. Becky hits a Baseball Slide to wipe out Bayley, then attacks Lyra on the outside. The action continues with no one person taking control for long. Lyra exits and begins to focus on Bayley and Becky. Lynch takes a turn in control. The action rages on outside the ring for several minutes. Bayley's sent into the barricade by Lynch, and grabs her knee afterwards. It looks like the knee smashed the barricade during a Becksploder. Bayley tries to fire off several fists in an effort to gain separation at 7:22pm, but Becky shuts it down.

Becky and Bayley continue to dominate the action of the match, showing off their chemistry. At 7:24pm, Lyra gets back into the fray and drops both competitors. Lyra looks for a cover on Becky. The pacing's picking up, finally. Lyra with a back suplex, roll through, into a Fisherman's buster in an nice spot. She bridges for a cover but Bayley comes diving in off the top rope, breaking the count with an elbow drop to a big pop. Bayley takes Lyra up on the turnbuckles and hangs Lyra in the Tree of Woe. Bayley stomps away at her until Lynch rolls Bayley up from the bottom. Bayley with a springboard elbow drop onto the Tree-strung Lyra. Bayley covers or two.

All three women begin to clash, with each woman seeming to sabotage the other. Lynch gets a suplex off the top and covers, then switches to an armbar when the cover fails. Becky looks for the Dis-Arm-Her; Bayley looks to possibly counter with the Rose Plant; but ultimately, it's Lyra Valkyria with a diving leg drop off the top of the rope. Valkyria hoists Lynch up but Lynch wiggles free. Lynch kicks a charging Bayley and then hits a double-DDT on Bayley and Lyra! Becky covers but only gets a two. Lynch rises at 5:29pm and begins to call for her finisher, yelling at Lyra to get up. Becky looks for the Manhandle Slam but Lyra escapes and the two engage in a series of pin attempts and counters. Lynch hits the Manhandle Slam and covers, but Bayley dives in and makes the save. Lynch and Bayley begin to slap and slug it out. Bayley goes on a stretch and hit as Bayley-to-Belly, covering for a close two. Lyra makes the save.

Lyra takes a stretch in control. Lyra drops Bayley with an Enziguri then hits the Night Wing on Lynch! Lyra covers but Bayley makes the save. At approximately 7:31pm, the three begin hitting their finishers on each other and the pace picks up, not stopping until Lynch picks up the win with a Manhandle Slam on Valkyria at 7:33pm!

Your Winner AND STILL Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch! (17 minutes)

