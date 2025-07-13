Welcome to WWE Evolution!

our premium live event starts at 7pm EST. Once again, for those who prefer not to do the timezone math, that'll be 6pm Central (Chicago/Nola), 5pm Mountain (Denver), and 4pm Pacific (LA, Seattle).

As of this morning, there are currently seven matches scheduled for tonight's WWE Evolution, which will feature talent from across the various brands composing the WWE. Rhea Ripley will challenge Iyo Sky--the woman she's never beaten one-on-one--for her Women's World Championship. Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will defend in a triple-threat match against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. From the blue brand, Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

In what should be a fun match, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez will defend their Women's Tag Team Championship straps against the teams of the Kabuki Warriors, Sol Ruca & Zaria, and Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss. Also in action are Jade Cargill and Naomi, who meet in a No Holds Barred match with special guest referee Bianca Belair. The Black & Gold brand will be on display as Jordynne Grace challenges NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne. And last, but not least, there will be a battle royal to determine the new #1 contender who will, in turn, receive a shot at the Women's Championship at WWE Clash in Paris.

We'll have all that and more tonight, starting at 7pm! This page as it'll transition to live results shortly prior to broadcast (and we'll update any last-minute card changes).

WWE Evolution Live Results (July 13, 2025) State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

Start of Program

We're shown Superstars backstage and arriving. We get a video with Katy Perry's "Rise" playing over clips. Oh look, finally we get pyro! They've announced Lynch's match is opening, presumably to free Lynch to deal with other matters as soon as possible. Thoughts and prayers for Seth Rollins. Joe introduces his co-host, Stephanie McMahon, who comes out to a big pop. We're now nine minutes after start of show and all they're doing is talking like it's a damn talk show. I'll update when they get to it.

Women's Intercontinental Triple-Threat Championship Match: Becky Lynch(c) vs Bayley vs Lyra Valkyria

At 7:11pm EST, Bayley begins her entrance. Thank god. She gets a great welcome from the Atlanta crowd. Out next is Lyra Valkyria at 7:13pm. She gets a pop, just not a Bayley-sized pop. Out last is our champ, Becky Lynch, at 7:14pm. We're reminded that Alicia Taylor is filling in on ring announce duties for the sick Jillian Garcia. We get our opening bell at 7:16pm. All three women take the opening moments to size each other up. Bayley and Lyra face Becky, then Bayley works the crowd, getting them fired up. Bayley then immediately clotheslines Lyra, sending her rolling out. Becky and Bayley square up and begin to unload on each other. Becky gets the upper hand with an uppercut. Bayley fires off a snap back suplex and taunts, only to be attacked from behind by Lyra. Bayley fights back and looks for an early pin attempt on Valkyria.

Valkyria escapes and Bayley's sent out of the ring. Lynch and Lyra engage in a series of counters until Bayley gets involved. Lyra takes a turn in control, clearing the ring and playing up to the crowd. Becky & Bayley work together for a moment to catch Lyra as she attempts to take them out ring-side. The truce lasts only seconds, with both women beginning to lay into each other. Becky hits a Baseball Slide to wipe out Bayley, then attacks Lyra on the outside. The action continues with no one person taking control for long. Lyra exits and begins to focus on Bayley and Becky. Lynch takes a turn in control. The action rages on outside the ring for several minutes. Bayley's sent into the barricade by Lynch, and grabs her knee afterwards. It looks like the knee smashed the barricade during a Becksploder. Bayley tries to fire off several fists in an effort to gain separation at 7:22pm, but Becky shuts it down.

Becky and Bayley continue to dominate the action of the match, showing off their chemistry. At 7:24pm, Lyra gets back into the fray and drops both competitors. Lyra looks for a cover on Becky. The pacing's picking up, finally. Lyra with a back suplex, roll through, into a Fisherman's buster in an nice spot. She bridges for a cover but Bayley comes diving in off the top rope, breaking the count with an elbow drop to a big pop. Bayley takes Lyra up on the turnbuckles and hangs Lyra in the Tree of Woe. Bayley stomps away at her until Lynch rolls Bayley up from the bottom. Bayley with a springboard elbow drop onto the Tree-strung Lyra. Bayley covers or two.

All three women begin to clash, with each woman seeming to sabotage the other. Lynch gets a suplex off the top and covers, then switches to an armbar when the cover fails. Becky looks for the Dis-Arm-Her; Bayley looks to possibly counter with the Rose Plant; but ultimately, it's Lyra Valkyria with a diving leg drop off the top of the rope. Valkyria hoists Lynch up but Lynch wiggles free. Lynch kicks a charging Bayley and then hits a double-DDT on Bayley and Lyra! Becky covers but only gets a two. Lynch rises at 5:29pm and begins to call for her finisher, yelling at Lyra to get up. Becky looks for the Manhandle Slam but Lyra escapes and the two engage in a series of pin attempts and counters. Lynch hits the Manhandle Slam and covers, but Bayley dives in and makes the save. Lynch and Bayley begin to slap and slug it out. Bayley goes on a stretch and hit as Bayley-to-Belly, covering for a close two. Lyra makes the save.

Lyra takes a stretch in control. Lyra drops Bayley with an Enziguri then hits the Night Wing on Lynch! Lyra covers but Bayley makes the save. At approximately 7:31pm, the three begin hitting their finishers on each other and the pace picks up, not stopping until Lynch picks up the win with a Manhandle Slam on Valkyria at 7:33pm!

Your Winner AND STILL Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch! (17 minutes)

NXT Women's Championship Match: Jacy Jayne(c) vs Jordynne Grace w/ Blake Monroe

Jordynne Grace begins her entrance at 7:41pm. Blake Monroe will be in her corner tonight and we're shown a backstage clip from earlier, where Grace asks Monroe to be out in support of her. Jacy Jayne is out next at 7:41pm, accompanied by Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx. We get our introductions ahead of our bell at 7:45. We're reminded that the winner will face TNA's Masha Slamovich in a winner-takes -all, title-for-title match at Slammiversary. Jayne and Grace engage right at the bell. Jayne takes an early control. Jayne uses the bottom rope to guillotine/catapult Grace. Jayne stands on Grace on the outside of the ring, taunting her. When the ref is distracted, Fatal Influence briefly get involved, attacking Grace (seated in the corner) from outside the ring. Jayne maintains control for the first several minutes, putting on what Wade Barrett calls a "masterclass." Grace finally uses a jawbreaker to gain some separation.

Both women begin to slug it out as they rise simultaneously. Grace takes the champ to the corner but Jayne escapes and lays into her with several chops. Grace and Jayne continue to clash in the corner. Grace finally starts to chain moves together at 7:50pm. Grace with a deadlift small package bomb for a cover attempt. Jayne kicks out at two. Grace looks for a pump-handle but Jayne blocks it. Grace goes for a Vader Bomb but Jayne rolls out of the way. Jayne with a superkick. Jayne's looking pretty darn good tonight. Grace and Jayne battle at the ropes. Jayne hits a draping neckbreaker and covers for two. Jayne yells at Grace and stomps her face into the canvas to big boos.

Grace fires off a Sunset Flip out of the corner for a quick two. Jayne rolls Grace up for two; Grace again rolls Jayne up for two. Grace with an anchor hook leg/back drop and another pin attempt, this time for a more proper two. Grace charges the corner; Jayne counters with an elbow. Grace charges again and is popped over the ropes. Grace clubs Jayne and climbs up top, only to be kicked in the face by Jayne. Jayne climbs up and looks for a Hurricanrana--and connects! Jayne with a running knee to Grace! Jayne covers and gets two. Jayne has Grace's number and has all night. Jayne gives orders to Fallon Henley, who slides the belt into the ring. Blake Monroe heads Henley with a headbutt then...pretends to faint. Jayne is distracted. Grace rolls her up from behind for a very close two. Grace with an uppercut and both women are down. Nyx picks up the title but Monroe charges in with a clothesline. Monroe grabs the title and tells Grace she's got it. Fallon Henley distracts the ref as Grace and Jayne battle. Jayne whips Grace into the ropes--and Blake Monroe clubs Grace across the back with the title! Jayne quickly rolls Grace up and picks up the win at 7:56pm! Michael Cole questions if this was an accident or not. Monroe enters the ring, hands Jayne the title to boos, poses, then leaves as Grace looks furious.

Your Winner AND STILL NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne! (11 minutes)

Women's Tag Team Fatal 4-Way Championship Match: the Judgment Day(c) vs Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs the Kabuki Warriors vs Sol Ruca & Zaria

The Kabuki Warriors are out first at 8:02pm. NXT's Sol Ruca & Zaria are out next to a good pop. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss are out next at 8:06pm. The champs, Perez & Raquel, are out last. We get our announcements and bell at 8:10pm. Kairi Sane and Roxanne Perez start us off, with Sane immediately charging in and hitting a dropkick. Sane takes control, dominating Perez. Sane tags in Asuka and they take a turn double-teaming Perez. Raquel is tagged in and dominates them slamming them on top of each other. Okay, bear with me as this match is fast paced. Raquel dominates for several moments. Bliss gets the tag in and comes in on fire, dropping everyone before running over to smack the tar out of Raquel. Tags happen frequently. Bliss is kept from tagging in Flair for the bulk of the match. Flair gets the hot tag and cleans house for a bit. Asuka gets a hot tag of her own and drops everyone. Sol Ruca impresses in her limited time in the spotlight. Asuka and Sane work together to work over Perez. Zaria makes the save at 8:18pm to keep this one alive. Flair again is given ample time to steal the spotlight. Sol Ruca hits a Sol Snatcher (or is it Sol Catcher?) on Flair. Bliss makes the save. Ruca restrains Bliss and Zaria charges; Flair saves Bliss and Zaria accidentally spears Ruca! Zaria eats a DDT from Bliss. Raquel enters and clotheslines Flair hard. Perez hits Pop-Rox on Flair. Raquel pulls Bliss up and hits a Tejana Bomb to the outside, wiping out the Kabuki Warriors and Zaria. Raquel with a Tejana Bomb on Sol Ruca, covering at 8:21pm to retain!

Your Winners AND STILL Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez! (11 minutes)

WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton(c) vs Trish Stratus

After a video hyping the build to this, as limited as it, we finally get our entrances at 8:31pm. Trish Stratus is out first, followed by our champ, Tiffany Stratton. Trish Stratus, Tiffany Stratton, yeah, I'm not going to get those names mixed up. We're reminded that this is Trish's first singles match in eighteen years, and Cole points out that Trish's outfit pays homage to her "golden era" when she had the title decades ago. We get our introductions ahead of our bell at 8:34pm. Trish and Tiff circle then lock up. Tiff powers Trish back into the corner and the ref forces a break. Both women circle and lock up again, with Trish transitioning into a standing headlock before executing a side headlock takedown. The two engage in a ground game briefly before firing off a series of grapples and counters. Trish can still go. Trish with a nice head-scissors takedown and bow to a nice pop. Tiff slaps Trish! Trish slaps her back. Tiff intercepts a charging Trish with a shotgun dropkick. Stratton covers but only gets two. Stratton with a snap suplex. She pulls Stratus back up and the two battle to the apron. Stratus uses a head-scissors lock to send Stratton crashing to the floor for a nice pop.

Both women take it back into the ring and engage in a lengthy back-and-forth. Trish takes control for a period, showing off her athleticism as she takes it to the champ. Tiff fires off a unique offensive move of her own for a close call. Looks like a modified Falcon Arrow into a back breaker (or inverse lung blower?). Stratus looks for a roll-up but Stratton escapes and hits a basement dropkick. Tiff heads up top to boos. Stratton hits a Swanton off the top, covering, but Stratus kicks out. Well-executed spot. The champ starts up top but Stratus attacks her. The two battle on the middle rope in the corner. Trish looks for a Bulldog but Tiff shoves her off. Stratus hits the Stratusphere! Trish with a big kick to the head and a cover for two. Trish pulls Tiff up and calls for the Stratusfaction but Tiff escapes. Tiff with a Rolling Senton. The champ goes up top and dives but Trish gets the knees up! Trish hits the Stratusfaction and covers but Stratton kicks out at two. Stratus pulls Stratton into position near the corner. Stratus heads up top and looks for a Moonsault! Stratton gets the knees up! Stratus with an Alabama Slam. Stratus hits the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and covers for the win at 8:43pm!

Your Winner AND STILL WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton! (9 minutes)