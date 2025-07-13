×
AEW Fans Discover Subtle Story Detail After Hangman Page’s Brutal Win

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 13, 2025
AEW fans were sent into a frenzy following a subtle yet powerful easter egg moment during All In: Texas, one that added even deeper meaning to the brutal Texas Deathmatch between ‘Hangman’ Adam Page and Jon Moxley.

Page ended Moxley’s reign of chaos with a violent and bloody win, but what had social media buzzing was what came after. As Hangman opened the briefcase containing the AEW World Championship, eagle-eyed viewers noticed something unexpected that added emotional weight to the story.

A fan going by DrainMaker pointed out on X/Twitter that the World Title belt still featured Bryan Danielson’s custom “dragon” side plates. This small but impactful detail suggested that Moxley had not touched or customized the belt since winning it at WrestleDream last October. It aligns perfectly with his character, who had previously claimed he did not care about the aesthetics of being champion, only about the violence it took to become one.

“When Hangman Page opened that briefcase, the AEW World Championship belt still had Bryan Danielson’s DRAGON SIDE PLATES. The Deathriders did not touch that thing ever since WrestleDream last year in October. A very intricate and important detail.”

This discovery has fans praising AEW’s storytelling and attention to long-term continuity. It is moments like these that reaffirm to many why they remain emotionally invested in the product.

What might have gone unnoticed by casual viewers is now being celebrated by the fanbase as one of AEW’s strongest storytelling moments in recent memory.

